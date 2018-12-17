Hy-Vee employees will partner with first responders to give away free hams to people in need this week.
Starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, hams will be distributed at Goose Creek Park, 6000 Scott St., Davenport. The event will last two hours or until all of the hams are distributed, according to a news release.
Hy-Vee announced earlier this month it is partnering with Hormel Foods and first responders in 19 cities across the Midwest. For its second annual Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays campaign, the company will hand out 5,250 Hormel Cure 81 hams to families in need throughout the region.
The ham donations are funded by the Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program, which was founded in 1989. Since then, more than $13 million worth of hams have been donated, according to the release.
Hy-Vee is distributing hams throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin, Kansas and Nebraska.