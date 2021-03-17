Hy-Vee to offer Easter ham giveaway on March 25

Hy-Vee will distribute free Easter hams as part of its Hams for the Holidays campaign.
The giveaway will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th St., Moline.
The drive lasts for up to two hours, or as long as supplies last. Hams will be loaded into customer vehicles to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing, according to a news release from Hy-Vee.
The giveaway is a partnership of Hy-Vee, Hormel Foods and Quad-Cities first responders.
“There is no doubt that 2020 was one of the toughest years we have ever faced and so many are still struggling with food insecurity,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “We look forward to continuing our efforts this spring to directly impact those in the areas we serve.”
Dustin Hahn, store director at the Rockingham Hy-Vee store in Davenport helps to unload some of the 400 hams being distributed during the 3rd Annual Hy-Vee Hams in 2019. Hy-Vee will giveaway hams for Easter on March 25 at SouthPark Mall in Moline.