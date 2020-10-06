Hybrid conferences offer tourism officials an option as coronavirus pandemic continues

Illinois tourism industry officials were in East Moline on Monday and Tuesday for a conference.
While the majority of attendees, about 100, were present virtually, at least 30 CEOs of destination marketing and management organizations (DMMO) were in-person. This type of event is something that may become common for the foreseeable future as tourism officials nationwide look at ways to adapt operations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The two-day event at The Bend Event Center, within The Bend development in East Moline, was the fall membership meeting of the Illinois Council of Convention and Visitor Bureaus (ICCVB).
“Meetings can happen. Events can happen in a safe, responsible way,” Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said.
Herrell addressed news media Tuesday afternoon at the end of the conference alongside colleagues Jayne DeLuce, president/CEO of Visit Champaign County and ICCVB Board Chair, and Bill Geist, chief instigator of DMOproz, a consulting firm in the DMMO sector.
“Our industry has been decimated by COVID,” DeLuce said.
She and Herrell talked about the pivoting tourism officials had done, going from promoting their respective destinations as a place to visit to asking how to assist local hotels and restaurants and small businesses. DeLuce also said some of the business alterations might be here to stay, such as curbside pickup at restaurants.
“I think we all had to (pivot), but at the end of the day we all have this sense of pride in our communities. It’s something we’re so proud to showcase, but we have to adapt … and we have to operate in a different way,” Herrell said.
Quad-City regional leaders have consistently said there was a belief in a quicker economic bounce back here from the coronavirus pandemic because families and travelers would likely first look to travel by car before a traditional big trip. An example would be maybe a family from Peoria, Illinois, or Des Moines would opt for a weekend in the Quad-Cities instead of flying to Florida.
Local tourism officials are adapting while coming off another successful year of travelers coming to the Quad-Cities.
Visit Quad Cities officials said 8,270 jobs were supported by tourism in 2019 and local sales tax receipts increased to $15.8 million in 2019, up from $15.3 million in 2018.
In 2019, travel-generated expenditures amounted to $954 million between both Scott and Rock Island counties, up from $928 million in 2018.
Rock Island County’s numbers in 2019 outpaced the average across Illinois, something Herrell has highlighted in recent weeks.
And the reason why regional officials, such as Herrell and Paul Rumler, president/CEO at the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, continue to highlight tourism is because of its impact on the regional economy and how it can assist in the Quad-Cities bounce-back from COVID-19 and its economic ripples.
“We know the 2020 numbers will be significantly down from 2019, but we need to be laser-focused and execute our strategies to help lead economic growth and further position the Quad-Cities regional destination for the future,” Herrell said recently.
Herrell said Tuesday the pandemic caused hundreds of events to be canceled in the region, such as the John Deere Classic to smaller conferences of 250 or fewer people. But that is where the past two days comes into focus; some people felt comfortable traveling to East Moline, staying in a hotel and going to events on-site, while others joined remotely.
“I think the diversity of the venues and facilities we have in the Quad-Cities provides some competitive advantages against other markets,” Herrell said of future hybrid events.
Geist credited the ICCVB with having a hybrid event. Tables were distanced from one another with one or two chairs at each placing while multiple signs in the hallway and on the entrance doors asked for persons inside to wear a face covering.
“These events can be done safely. Protocols have to be followed. I was impressed by all the safety measures here,” he said.
But hybrid events will increase budgets while decreasing revenues for groups hosting them.
Hybrid events are "going to get us through the next six to nine months … we’re going to have to adapt. Depending on our comfort level as consumers, we may never return to feeling comfortable in being in enclosed spaces. There’s going to be a portion of this moving forward,” Geist said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.