Hybrid conferences offer tourism officials an option as coronavirus pandemic continues

And the reason why regional officials, such as Herrell and Paul Rumler, president/CEO at the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, continue to highlight tourism is because of its impact on the regional economy and how it can assist in the Quad-Cities bounce-back from COVID-19 and its economic ripples.

“We know the 2020 numbers will be significantly down from 2019, but we need to be laser-focused and execute our strategies to help lead economic growth and further position the Quad-Cities regional destination for the future,” Herrell said recently.

Herrell said Tuesday the pandemic caused hundreds of events to be canceled in the region, such as the John Deere Classic to smaller conferences of 250 or fewer people. But that is where the past two days comes into focus; some people felt comfortable traveling to East Moline, staying in a hotel and going to events on-site, while others joined remotely.

“I think the diversity of the venues and facilities we have in the Quad-Cities provides some competitive advantages against other markets,” Herrell said of future hybrid events.

Geist credited the ICCVB with having a hybrid event. Tables were distanced from one another with one or two chairs at each placing while multiple signs in the hallway and on the entrance doors asked for persons inside to wear a face covering.