ICU nurse in Rock Island: 'It's been overwhelming. I'm very tired.'

By that she means an increased number of patients with rapidly plummeting health.

"They'd come in walking and talking and deteriorated quickly. Our interventions weren't enough. There was no rhyme or reason. And people would be coming in two, three, four at a time."

One of the most difficult aspects of a nurse's job during this time — and a primary cause of mental exhaustion — is having to tell families that they can't see their loved ones. This includes people "who have been married 60, 70 years, they're elderly, old and they've never been apart before," she said.

And day after day, nurses have to explain over the phone to family members who can't see their loved one, just how sick their loved one is. If the family member could see their loved one they would get a better idea, but nurses have to try to put it into words. Over and over. Again and again. And yes, they are doing everything they can.

"It's very, very difficult," Feldpausch said. "It's horrible. It's hard on us being in the middle. We know how hard it is for people to not be in the hospital with their loved ones."

Sometimes a nurse will come up to Feldpausch and say, "'I don't know what to do anymore.' They'll say, 'I need five minutes. I need a place to go (where there is) no beeping.'"