It's never been easy for Phil Crandall to find an employee willing to put on a beekeeping suit in 90-degree weather to go check on dozens of hives.
On top of that, it's even more difficult to hire a worker who is actually knowledgeable enough to care for hundreds of bees at a time, he said.
"Labor is a huge problem," said Crandall, a beekeeper of 30 years and owner of Crandall Farms in Coal Valley. "There's a huge rise in the number of beekeepers, like hobbyists, but not a huge rise in the number of beekeepers producing on this level. The biggest thing is finding someone who has the science background and the interest."
For years, Crandall was essentially the lone beekeeper watching over around 100 hives across the Quad-Cities. But IowaWORKS in Davenport, along with the U.S. Department of Labor, has helped Crandall start an apprenticeship program this summer, which has already allowed him to expand his operation.
His new apprentice, Ben Westerman — a recent Northwest Missouri State University grad with degrees in biology and wildlife ecology — started working on the farm last month. The three-year paid apprenticeship includes on-the-job learning and classroom-style training.
“I’ve had help before, but you have to start training them pretty much from square one,” Crandall said. “Ben has actually, I think, skipped six months of the apprenticeship because he came in with a lot of the knowledge already.”
Dying buzz
Beekeepers have it much harder today than Crandall’s grandfather did decades ago, he said. Crandall remembers spending summers on his grandfather’s farm south of Sherrard, learning the ins-and-outs of a few small hives.
“I think a lot of it was just him wanting me to spend time on the farm. But he kind of got me interested in beekeeping as a little kid,” he said. “Years later, my dad actually went and bought some hives. A few of the first years, like with most newbies, the bees didn’t survive the winter. But I tried again, and again, and eventually 10 became 30, which became 50 and 70.”
Now, he keeps bees in Coal Valley, Davenport, Orion, Sherrard, LeClaire and elsewhere. Crandall, along with a few other team members, produce honey, beeswax, soaps, lotions and other products, which they sell at farmers markets and grocery stores.
But, Crandall, who teaches beekeeping classes at Nahant Marsh, said raising bees has grown increasingly difficult over the past decade.
“A lot of that has been as simple as farms were a lot smaller back then," he said. “Bees didn’t have to fly over a 500-acre soybean field with nothing in it to get to the flowers. Soybeans bloom for a couple weeks a year, and during those couple weeks, the bees can have all the food they need, as long as it’s the natural pollen. But it’s like saying you can have all the food you need for two weeks, but it can only be bread. You’re going to get sick. You need that variety.”
Crandall argues increased pesticide use and a lack of biodiversity has been harming the bee population for years. According to a report partly funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, statistics show a honey bee decline from around six million hives in 1947 to 2.4 million hives in 2008, or about a 60 percent reduction. In the last two decades, the report shows several new parasites, plus bacterial and viral diseases, have been introduced to hives, with varroa mites being the top stressor last year.
“My grandfather didn’t have it nearly as rough,” he said. “He didn’t have varroa mites or tracheal mites. He didn’t have the problems with beetles, or a lot of the problems we face today. And one thing beekeepers have had to change — even over the last five or 10 years — instead of getting hives ready for winter in October like we used to, now I pretty much do that at the beginning of September.”
The USDA report estimates that one-third of the food we eat comes from honey bee pollination.
“Big Ag can both be our problem, but Big Ag needs bees,” he said. “We have these huge monoculture crops, with the most notable one being almonds in California, that have to absolutely have honey bees or else they’ll totally fail. Eventually I’d like to see the U.S. following in Europe’s footsteps as far as banning some chemicals out there.”
With a greater demand for locally sourced and natural foods, Crandall said more hobbyists have started keeping hives. But he hopes more farmers and homeowners will welcome hives on their land, so other beekeepers can produce on a greater level.
‘I want to leave the world better than it was’
Ben Westerman wasn't on Crandall’s property in Coal Valley for 15 minutes before he was strapping on a beekeeping suit and heading to the hives.
“My first day was my first time being around bees,” Westerman said. “I didn’t expect that. But it just felt right. I felt like I was where I belong.”
The recent college grad became interested in bees his freshman year, and focused one of his final projects on how to attract and sustain a larger honeybee population on a prairie.
“So that helped me gain some knowledge,” he said. “After I graduated, I was thinking I was going to be in the business long-term. I was going to start beekeeping as a hobby. But I feel like this is helping me achieve my dreams sooner. This is actually what I wanted to do but I didn’t think I’d be able to right away.”
The “master beekeeper” registered apprenticeship came with several other surprises, too, like the fact Westerman is helping raise queen bees his first month on the job.
“I would have thought queen rearing would have been about a third year project, because it’s pretty advanced,” Crandall said.
Along with being out on the field, the apprenticeship allows Westerman to spend time each week studying and watching videos. He will also learn how to work with customers at farmers markets and stores.
The U.S. Department of Labor has more than 1,000 registered apprenticeships, according to Martha Garcia-Tappa with IowaWORKS. Future Ready Iowa, an initiative to build Iowa’s talent pipeline, is working to grow apprenticeship programs so that 70 percent of the state’s workforce has education or training beyond high school by 2025.
Most of the apprenticeships cover fields such as manufacturing, retail and service, healthcare and building trades. Garcia-Tappa said beekeeping is a rare apprenticeship opportunity, and Crandall’s is one of the first in the state.
“All the baby boomers are retiring, so the employers are looking to fill these positions," she said. "They want people trained accordingly, not only to help their businesses grow, but to keep and retain employees."
Crandall’s struggle to retain workers is not unique. He, like most other farmers, has grappled with attracting a new workforce.
“I don’t see it as an unmotivated younger workforce. I don’t see that. I see that as the employers’ issue,” Crandall said. “One of the first things I do, is like, here’s the Wi-Fi password, because Ben always wants to look something up, generally bee related. You utilize the strengths of the younger crowd. You don’t try to fit them to the same mold your grandfather had.”
While Westerman’s science background has helped him skip several months of training, it’s his passion that has made him the ideal apprentice, Crandall said.
“I kind of always had this ideology that I want to leave the world better than it was when I was born,” Westerman said. “Especially with how we have agriculture now, we definitely need honeybees. And the problems that have come with beekeeping, the difficulties have increased over decades. A lot of effort needs to be put forth so we can sustain this resource. If they go, we go.”