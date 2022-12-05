'If we did not have philanthropic support, we would have serious problems in our community' Charitable giving sets the foundation for a community

The United Way of the Quad Cities has been here half a century.

Its original mission, said CEO Rene Gellerman, was to help local organizations grow through financial donations.

"United Way started as a community chest. We would ask for money from the community, and we would just distribute it to the same 40 organizations year-after-year," Gellerman said.

About 10 years ago, that changed.

Leaders looked at the community conditions per capita and realized the per-capita income was increasing. However, the poverty rate was increasing even faster.

"The United Way looked at those conditions and thought, 'we can't keep doing the same thing and expect different results,'" Gellerman said.

As a result, the agency's model shifted to focus on community impact.

United Way developed a community strategy to help improve practices and develop tactics that address the root causes of poverty. Education, financial stability and health then became the three pillars of its focus.

"Those really are the building blocks that every person and the community needs to thrive," she said.

This summer, United Way found a new way to accomplish its set of goals. During the annual campaign kick-off, Gellerman announced the newest initiative: the Caring Assignment.

Each member of a 50-person group was handed a red envelope containing $100. Their mission is to spend the money on others, try to multiply it, or invest in something or someone they're passionate about and report back to the United Way in 120 days with their results.

One of the many success stories from the assignment came from eight students who are working together to help a refugee family buy a car.

Ronald Fonkoue Fehoua and Ines Djeutcha Noundou escaped Cameroon amid harsh political unrest. Fehoua was working for a political opposition party when he was captured and tortured for three days by the Cameroon government. Eventually, the couple was able to flee to America, where World Relief set them up with housing in the Quad-Cities.

The Caring Assignment is one way regular people can make an impact, but Gellerman said it's important to note the impact isn't possible without the corporate gifts that support it.

With more than 260 corporate partners, she said, the United Way offers companies a way to connect directly with community causes that matter most to them.

Corporate giving in the Quad-Cities is abundant, and one of United Way's partners continues to raise the already-high bar.

In May 2021, the John Deere Foundation—the philanthropic arm of Deere & Company—announced it would invest $200 million over the next 10 years. The focus of the commitment is on supporting poor farmers around the globe as well as families and youth who have struggled with access to child care and online learning as well as making ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, including in the Quad-Cities.

"We saw the John Deere Foundation as having a lot of potential to make a greater impact in the work that we were doing," said Foundation President Nate Clark.

Deere and Company donates to the foundation regularly and has been doing so since 1948. But, in the midst of the pandemic, with social injustice and awareness of climate change increasing, Clark said the company wanted to make as significant an impact as possible with the $200 million it had in its endowment at the time.

“It was a fairly significant increase in our annual investments," he said, adding the foundation typically donates anywhere from $15-18 million a year. “We wanted to show the world that we were committed.”

Since its founding in 1948, the foundation has awarded more than $340 million in grants.

As part of its 10-year commitment, the foundation will invest:

$100 million to support youth and families having equitable access to resources and opportunities critical to self-sufficiency, with a focus on youth education and child care. The foundation hopes to serve at least one million underserved and underrepresented youth through its investment, according to a news release. The investment also includes a $2 million annual investment to food banks, including the River Bend Foodbank, which will provide the equivalent of 100 million meals over the next decade.





$50 million to help 15 million "smallholder and resource-constrained" family farmers throughout the world to make a living and feed a growing global population through its work with a range of global partners, including the One Acre Fund. The nonprofit supports more than 1 million Sub-Saharan African farmers by providing access to agronomic training, financing and marketing to bolster their ability to grow more food and earn more money.





$50 million to boost programs that allow John Deere employees to earn financial credit for volunteer activities and match their charitable contributions. The company provides $20 an hour for employees who volunteer in the community to direct to nonprofit organizations they support, in addition to matching employees' philanthropy.

“At the same time that we were thinking of our bold commitments, the company was going through bold commitments,” Clark said. "Because our roots run deep within each of our home communities, we know that the health of our existence depends on the health of everyone in our neighborhoods."

Leaders were inspired by three key groups: marginalized families and youth in the community, smallholder farmers and volunteers. The COVID-19 pandemic plainly spelled out that hunger, poverty and a lack of access to educational opportunities were present in the region, prompting the $100 million commitment, he said.

Smallholder farmers are those who farm an area of land, typically less than five acres, and do so by hand. Clark said the majority of these families live in Africa and southeast Asia — some of the world's poorest regions and with the highest food insecurity.

"The John Deere Foundation makes grants, but what brings our grants to life is our people," Clark said.

Workers can choose to volunteer at any organization, and Deere will match that with $20 an hour of giving credit. The company also matches donations employees make to other charitable organizations, including the United Way.

Projects that have resulted from those donations include kindergarten readiness, which is a key indicator for reading by the third grade — an important target.

"We focus on that pipeline of cradle-to-career," Gellerman said. "We provide the funding and the volunteer support to make sure we strengthen that pipeline.”

So far, the Deere Foundation is exceeding previous levels of investment. Last year it invested $20 million and is on track this year to reach $22 million.

"That increase was a direct response to some of the crises we saw, including the war in Ukraine and the fairly significant impact the war had on food insecurity," Clark said.

While the amount invested topped previous numbers, he said, it shows a bold strategy worked.

In the past, the company would give to an organization with stipulations the money be used for specific programs. For the first time ever, the Foundation made unrestricted grants, which allow organizations to choose how they invest in themselves, he said.

"This is so they can have the prosperity we want to see for everyone in our home community, and it gives them a resource they can use to adapt to an ever-changing, chaotic world," he said.

Such corporate funding and support make an immeasurable difference, Gellerman said. Annually, United Way Quad Cities raises about $7 million and is able to partner with more than 50 non-profit groups.

“The social fabric of a community is all dependent on this three-legged stool: government support and efforts, businesses and the non-profit sector," she said. "If we did not have philanthropic support, we would have serious problems in our community.

“The role of philanthropy in the economy fills the gap for government subsidies, especially for those people who don’t make enough money to pay for their living expenses.”

Clark agreed, saying charity reveals a lot about the culture of a community. Healthy communities are charitable communities, he said.

“If we truly wish to have a healthy community and a just community … we need to shine a brighter light on the vital role of non-profit organizations,” he said.