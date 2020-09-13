'If you list it, it will sell': Quad-Cities real estate market booming; home prices up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf native Tanya Skriver and her husband, Ryan, stood in the driveway of their Iowa City Home Wednesday night and called their Realtor.

They had just looked at a four-bedroom home in Bettendorf an hour earlier on Joshua Street that had been on the market for two weeks.

A week earlier, they had texted to arrange a viewing of another house that went on the market that same day. Only to get a response back from their Realtor that it was already pending sale.

"At least twice, we wanted to look a house the same day they went on the market," Tanya Skriver said. "The house went on the market at noon-ish. We had a chance to see the house at 5:30 p.m. We ate dinner and texted the Realtor at 8 p.m. that we were interested in putting an offer in. And in that time they had already accepted a different offer."

The couple, expecting their first child and wanting to move closer to family, had been searching for a house in the Iowa Quad-Cities for about a month, losing out to competing offers on other homes in a booming real estate market, where home prices are up and entry-level to mid-level homes are moving fast.

They didn't want to lose out again. They made an offer. It was accepted the next morning.