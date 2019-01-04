IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union is providing assistance to its members employed by the federal government who will not be paid due to the shutdown.
IHMVCU, headquartered in Moline, is offering members a 12-month, 1.99 percent APR government payroll assistance loan, up to $5,000, according to a news release. To qualify, members have to have their government payroll directly deposited into an IHMVCU account. Or, members can provide a current paystub or proof of their furlough from their government agency.
If members do not need payroll assistance but have an IHMVCU loan, they may defer one monthly payment of any consumer loan, excluding mortgages, at no charge, according to the release.
For more information, call IHMVCU at 309-793-6200.
—Times staff