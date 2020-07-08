Illinois adult-use cannabis market continues to be hampered by supply issues

The few licenses, and the cost of setting up those operations, lead to those multi-state operators having both cultivation and retail dispensaries in states that enter the legal cannabis sector, Livingston said.

Also at play is that Illinois has increased its medical patients while adding recreational sales, so the state has a limited supply and only so much square-footage across the state for both programs.

“Illinois should have issued those craft cultivation licenses first, then infusers and then dispensaries. They still haven’t issued any of them so they absolutely could flip the script around, but that would allow more inventory to be available by the time those retailers open,” Livingston said.

“A lot of this is due to the problem that Illinois had enough cultivators to satisfy a market in 2016 and 2017. … It’s pretty clear that Illinois should have issued more medical (cultivation) licenses back in 2018” as that program grew, he said. “The state has never dropped the average price per gram below $10, and that’s pretty expensive when you compare it to other similarly situated medical programs.”

The price per gram has steadily increased from $11 in May 2019 to mid-$14 a gram now.