Illinois business leaders, Chamber: Illinois' economy is being damaged by COVID-19 closures

“I do think we can reopen the Quad-Cities and do that in a safe and responsible way. Will we be at 100 percent capacity? No, I don’t think we need to do that, but we do need to get some things moving. The disparity and the gap is so broad we got to figure out a way to bring it together," he said.

“All we are trying to do is deliver a message in a spirit of cooperation that this is what’s happening,” Herrell said.

He said there is a good relationship with the governor and the elected officials.

“What is important that we want to share with them is we have got a plan. We are a regional economy.We want to make sure they are aware of what’s happening here. We want the Illinois Quad-Cities to thrive just like we want the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities to thrive, too.”

“The Quad-Cities is one regional economy, and we have continually called for a collaborative response to encourage consistent approaches to fight the pandemic and to reopen our Quad Cities economy. The opposite happened and the Quad-Cities economy is suffering, more in the Illinois part,” said Paul Rumler, Quad Cities Chamber president & CEO. “As an advocate for business, our role is to elevate and amplify area business voices to those making decisions that impact their operations.”