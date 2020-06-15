Illinois business leaders, Q-C Chamber: Illinois' economy is being damaged by COVID-19 closures

Illinois Quad-City business leaders are very concerned that the effects of Gov. JB Pritzkers long-term solution to battle COVID-19 in the state could be more devastating than the pandemic itself to the Illinois Quad-Cities.
Representatives of some area Illinois businesses gathered Monday outside the idle Rust Belt music venue in East Moline to share personal experiences of continued long-term closure on their companies. They encouraged Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to allow more businesses to re-open sooner to help mitigate the long-term economic impact on Illinois businesses on the Iowa border.
Illinois has a five-phase science-based plan to reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a fully reopened economy — with no restrictions on the number of people gathered — not allowed until Phase 5, when there is a vaccine or a proven treatment for the virus.
Iowa's Governor Kim Reynolds lifted COVID-19 restrictions last week, though she asked Iowans to socially distance. Reynolds never issued a stay-home order as Pritzker did, though she did curtail many business practices in mid-March.
Weeks after reopening began nationwide, 18 states are seeing increased numbers of cases, though some point to increased testing as the cause. Iowa's confirmed cases have remained steady, while Illinois' are declining.
Waiting until there is a vaccine to fully reopen could be too late for the Illinois Quad-Cities, Dave Herrell, Visit Quad Cities president and CEO, said. COVID-19 is already affecting more than 8,200 jobs in the Quad Cities relating to the tourism industry. The damage to Illinois’ businesses is “extreme “ and “sizable,” Herrell said.
“I do think we can reopen the Quad-Cities and do that in a safe and responsible way. Will we be at 100 percent capacity? No, I don’t think we need to do that, but we do need to get some things moving. The disparity and the gap is so broad we got to figure out a way to bring it together," he said.
“All we are trying to do is deliver a message in a spirit of cooperation that this is what’s happening,” Herrell said.
He said there is a good relationship with the governor and the elected officials.
“What is important that we want to share with them is we have got a plan,” Herrell added. “We are a regional economy.We want to make sure they are aware of what’s happening here. We want the Illinois Quad-Cities to thrive just like we want the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities to thrive, too.”
“The Quad-Cities is one regional economy, and we have continually called for a collaborative response to encourage consistent approaches to fight the pandemic and to reopen our Quad Cities economy. The opposite happened and the Quad-Cities economy is suffering, more in the Illinois part,” said Paul Rumler, Quad Cities Chamber president & CEO. “As an advocate for business, our role is to elevate and amplify area business voices to those making decisions that impact their operations.”
On June 5, the Quad Cities Chamber and community leaders sent a letter to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker asking him to consider a Phase 3B in Restore Illinois to help businesses get back to serving customers and put more Quad Citizens back to work. The letter urged allowing restaurants and bars to seat up to 50% of their business indoors, along with outdoor seating already in place. The letter also asked for casinos, bowling alleys, gyms/fitness centers, museums and other businesses to be permitted to open under similar capacity and health guidelines.
Under the current Restore Illinois guidelines, the earliest that restaurants and bars may re-open with indoor seating is June 26, and even then, with capacity restrictions. According to the plan, a vaccine or no new cases over a sustained period are necessary before Illinois can fully open restaurants, retailers, personal services, fitness facilities or entertainment venues or have gatherings over 50 people. As of Friday, June 12, Iowa businesses can operate at full capacity while ensuring groups maintain six feet of physical separation, hygiene and other public health guidelines.
“Our Illinois businesses are hurting. With each passing day they are falling further and further behind their counterparts in Iowa, which ultimately shifts the economic make-up of our entire region,” said Aaron Tennant, Chamber Board chairman and CEO of Simplex Leasing, Inc, and a co-owner of the Rust Belt venue in East Moline. “Reduced employee income as well as decreased tax revenue and services make for an uneven playing field. We need our collective voices to be heard.”
The Chamber previously sent a joint letter to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in early May asking the two states to work together to reopen the bi-state regional economy at the same time.
Of the six speakers Monday, only Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms had spoken directly to the governor, and that was last week. “His response, along with everybody else, was that’s his goal is to open up faster. Nobody would like it more than him.”
Thoms feels like Q-C leaders are getting the point across, and Pritzker understands, but has decided against it for now.
“His answer is we are playing with science, and so we are talking to the health officials and using their advice," Thoms said.
Still, Pryce Boeye, president and CEO with Hungry Hobo, has seen the difference first hand. His six Iowa stores are up 24 percent, while his six Illinois stores, are down 7 %. “We have a tough time keeping up with the businesses in Iowa at this point. With the numbers I laid out there, our Illinois stores are still suffering as a result.”
He definitely believes the Illinois numbers could be like Iowa’s if Illinois opened up fully. “Absolutely,” he said. “I just know how many times I have gone over to Iowa, so I am sure other folks are doing it as well.”
Boeye said he continues to push the chamber to advocate for Illinois businesses. “I know that if these are the numbers in my business, that there are some others that are not even as fortunate as that,” he said, later adding he would like to see Illinois reopen up totally as soon as possible.
The TaxSlayer Center, much like the Rust Belt, has had to turn away events and postpone or even cancel others.
“I turned away a couple of concerts last week that wanted to come in the summer with 50 % capacity, Scott Mullen, Tax Slayer Center executive director, said. “I said, ‘I can’t even you when you can or you can’t. Nobody knows. It’s so indefinite the way it is set up right now.”
The 12,000-plus-seat entertainment venue in Moline has always been able to fund itself. But Mullen fears if things continue as is, “taxes are going to have to fund a deficit.”
All the speakers expressed hope that efforts like Monday’s could make a difference.
“I hope so because Iowa is wide open,” Mullen said, noting his business can open as safely as possible. “The buildings I compete against across Iowa, they are open for business and all the calls I can’t answer, they are taking calls and they are giving answers and booking stuff over there.”
The chamber asked businesses to contact elected officials to show their support through the Chamber’s Advocacy Action Center at: https://bit.ly/ILPhase3B and 256 letters have been sent to Gov. Pritzker, the chamber’s release stated.
in regards to how safe it is for the Illinois Quad-Cities to reopen, anet Hill, chief operating officer with Rock Island County Health Department said, "The earliest we can move into the plan’s Phase 4 is June 26. The good news is the entire region is on track to move to Phase 4 on June 26.
"The sacrifices that Illinois residents have made have led us to seeing fewer cases across the state. While many of us want to return to “normal” as soon as possible, we worry that people becoming lax with social distancing and other precautions could lead to more infections. Gov. Pritzker’s plan allows for regions to move backward, and none of us want that."
