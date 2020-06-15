Illinois business leaders, Q-C Chamber: Illinois' economy is being damaged by COVID-19 closures

Waiting until there is a vaccine to fully reopen could be too late for the Illinois Quad-Cities, Dave Herrell, Visit Quad Cities president and CEO, said. COVID-19 is already affecting more than 8,200 jobs in the Quad Cities relating to the tourism industry. The damage to Illinois’ businesses is “extreme “ and “sizable,” Herrell said.

“I do think we can reopen the Quad-Cities and do that in a safe and responsible way. Will we be at 100 percent capacity? No, I don’t think we need to do that, but we do need to get some things moving. The disparity and the gap is so broad we got to figure out a way to bring it together," he said.

“All we are trying to do is deliver a message in a spirit of cooperation that this is what’s happening,” Herrell said.

He said there is a good relationship with the governor and the elected officials.

“What is important that we want to share with them is we have got a plan,” Herrell added. “We are a regional economy.We want to make sure they are aware of what’s happening here. We want the Illinois Quad-Cities to thrive just like we want the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities to thrive, too.”