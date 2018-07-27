More than 200 immigrant business owners and entrepreneurs flooded Moline's TaxSlayer Center Friday for Illinois' first Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit.
It was also the first Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit, or IES, outside of Iowa, according to program manager Dan Kim. He said the summits began 10 years ago in Des Moines, the brainchild of three immigrant business owners.
The first event held attracted around 250 entrepreneurs, now the annual Iowa summits host up to 1,000 attendees. And Kim is ready to expand the program nationwide. He's starting with Illinois and chose Moline as the first host city.
The Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Wells Fargo, Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Small Business Development Center and several other groups supported the event. Q-C immigrants from dozens of countries came out to learn about creating a business plan, taxes, insurance, hiring, legal processes, bookkeeping and more.
To find out more about the challenges of immigrant entrepreneurs, the immigrant population in the Quad-Cities and Friday's summit, read the Sunday edition of the Quad-City Times or visit qctimes.com.
—Sarah Ritter