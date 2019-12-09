Illinois legislators, airport officials expect potential override vote to help Elliott Aviation

Ben Leischner, executive director of the Quad-City International Airport, said the veto was expected.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the current drive at the governor’s level when it comes to fair taxing and… assuming it has to do with the current drive at the governor’s level when it comes to fair taxing,” he said.

Echoing McCombie, Leischner said he expects an override vote due to the support in both statehouse chambers.

Sahr said Monday the company was disappointed by the veto and “will be working with the Illinois legislature to overturn the veto in the January session. We have no further comments at this time.”

Elliott Aviation has been providing aircraft sales, aviation services and innovative solutions since 1936, its website says. Its work includes aircraft sales and acquisitions, avionics, maintenance, parts, paint and interiors, accessories, aircraft management, charter services and three locations in the Midwest — Moline, Des Moines and Minneapolis.

In addition to the strong support for the bill in both chambers of the statehouse, 35 other states do not tax aircraft parts. That means airlines and private jets would be able to go elsewhere for repairs, skipping both Elliott Aviation and the Quad-Cities due to the 6.25% sales tax.