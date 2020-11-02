Illinois Quad-Cities bar, restaurant owners weigh whether to defy Gov. Pritzker's shutdown order

"I had kind of planned for that to happen. Without the Western Illinois students there, that’s a big part of our day throughout the day, not only there but Palmer Chiropractor College, St. Ambrose University, Scott County Community Colleges; all the local college (students) that will come and study, so that will obviously go away too,” said Cameron Cartee, one of Milltown’s owners.

Daiquiri Factory, 1809 2nd Ave., Rock Island, will close for at least two weeks. The bar has been open only on Fridays and Saturdays in recent months, said Kyle Peters, the bar's owner.

The Black Sheep and Billy Bob’s Redneck Party Bar, also in The District, have closed recently, after the city's closing time was moved from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. in the wake of deadly shootings. Plus Augustana College students have also been restricted from visiting the bar district since mid-September, and they are a strong customer base.

“Augustana has definitely been a supportive part and very important part of the District. I’ve been there 16 years and one of the main supporting beams for the survival of downtown,” Peters said.

The Daiquri Factory has been able to lean on its deck, but with colder temperatures coming as winter settles in that may not help as it did in previous months.