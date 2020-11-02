Illinois Quad-Cities bars, restaurants weigh whether to defy Gov. Pritzker's shutdown order

Daiquiri Factory, 1809 2nd Ave., Rock Island, will close for at least two weeks. The bar has been open only on Fridays and Saturdays in recent months, said Kyle Peters, the bar's owner.

The Black Sheep and Billy Bob’s Redneck Party Bar, also in The District, have closed recently, after the city's closing time was moved from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. in the wake of deadly shootings. Plus Augustana College students have also been restricted from visiting the bar district since mid-September, and they are a strong customer base.

“Augustana has definitely been a supportive part and very important part of the District. I’ve been there 16 years and one of the main supporting beams for the survival of downtown,” Peters said.

The Daiquri Factory has been able to lean on its deck, but with colder temperatures coming as winter settles in that may not help as it did in previous months.

“I think overall the amount of people going out right now is significantly less than any other time that I’ve operated the Daiquiri Factory in general. I think as the colder weather comes, it’s going to be a harder sell for people to come inside,” Peters said.