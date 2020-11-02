Illinois Quad-Cities bars, restaurants weigh whether to defy Gov. Pritzker's shutdown order

Theo Grevas is going to keep dine-in service going Wednesday at Theo’s Java Club in downtown Rock Island.
“We wear masks, we space every other table and clean, and clean again. Our employees, knock on wood, are fine and healthy and our customers are healthy,” Grevas said Monday afternoon.
When asked what his plan for Wednesday is, Grevas said it will be the same as when he reopened in June after voluntarily shutting down for weeks: carryout; curbside orders; and dine-in.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced new COVID-19 mitigation restrictions for Region 2 — Rock Island, Mercer and Henry counties — in the Restore Illinois plan, as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for at least the next two weeks. Restrictions include no indoor dining or service at bars and restaurants; outdoor dining with tables six-feet apart and service ending at 11 p.m. with customers seated and reservations required. Dancing or standing indoors at a bar is restricted, party buses are not allowed and meetings/social events/gatherings are limited to 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity, whichever is less. Those mitigation efforts do not apply to schools or polling places.
“I don’t have any specific things from the (Rock Island County) Health Department requiring it. We’re doing extremely well here … I hope other small businesses will do the same” and continue dine-in “as long as they’re doing what we’ve been asked to do. Mask, clean and space,” Grevas said.
Grevas said dozens of people can't pack into the coffee shop, 213 17th St., and it won't be like the packed bars over the Halloween weekend.
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri encouraged people to follow mitigation efforts. Customers have reported issues with businesses through the pandemic, they said. Enforcement has been a conversation with business owners.
Acri and Thoms stressed local assistance programs continue. Moline used CARES Act funding to issue loans to businesses, and that may become a grant for the next installment. Rock Island is considering another round of assistance. Moline, East Moline and Rock Island using Forward, a platform that matches businesses with assistance for their sector.
Some businesses will comply
Milltown Coffee, 3800 River Drive #2, Moline will close indoor dining, and launch an online ordering platform. Its Davenport location, 1025 Utica Ridge Court, has a drive-thru. Milltown Moline expects to feel the pinch as Western Illinois University’s Quad-Cities campus starts an extended winter break from Thanksgiving until January.
"I had kind of planned for that to happen. Without the Western Illinois students there, that’s a big part of our day throughout the day, not only there but Palmer Chiropractor College, St. Ambrose University, Scott County Community Colleges; all the local college (students) that will come and study, so that will obviously go away too,” said Cameron Cartee, one of Milltown’s owners.
Daiquiri Factory, 1809 2nd Ave., Rock Island, will close for at least two weeks. The bar has been open only on Fridays and Saturdays in recent months, said Kyle Peters, the bar's owner.
The Black Sheep and Billy Bob’s Redneck Party Bar, also in The District, have closed recently, after the city's closing time was moved from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. in the wake of deadly shootings. Plus Augustana College students have also been restricted from visiting the bar district since mid-September, and they are a strong customer base.
“Augustana has definitely been a supportive part and very important part of the District. I’ve been there 16 years and one of the main supporting beams for the survival of downtown,” Peters said.
The Daiquri Factory has been able to lean on its deck, but with colder temperatures coming as winter settles in that may not help as it did in previous months.
“I think overall the amount of people going out right now is significantly less than any other time that I’ve operated the Daiquiri Factory in general. I think as the colder weather comes, it’s going to be a harder sell for people to come inside,” Peters said.
If customers can eat inside “right across the river when it’s cold outside, or have to go to Illinois and sit outside? That’s pretty clear. It’s going to be a landslide victory for the Hawkeye State," he said. "Once people start to change their routines and patterns, it’s always hard to re-correct that and get them back."
“Besides an answer to Covid, I’m looking for hope. What is the long-term goal here? What are we going to turn downtown Rock Island into?”
