Illinois Quad-Cities begin to open up

On Friday, Illinois businesses began to reopen, with restrictions. They have been closed since mid-March, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
'It's nice to have the door open again'
The door was open, letting Friday’s sunshine and, hopefully, customers into Rock Island’s Inspiredesign Jewelry as many Quad-Cities businesses embraced looser COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois.
It had been awhile since that door had been open to foot traffic — late March in fact, Mindy Diaz, the shop’s owner, said.
“It’s very nice to have the door open again,” Diaz said.
It was about 11 a.m., and in the shop’s first hour, it’d already seen about a half-dozen customers, Diaz said. The traditional busy time is around lunch, when people use their break to swing by.
An hour later, at Silvis’ Sunny Cove, two masked women browsed the arts and crafts on display — wall hangings, insects crafted from wire and colored glass containers, soaps and more. After a moment, they were joined by a third.
Sunny Cove also opened late Friday morning, and had seen a dozen customers by lunch time, Michelle Praught, one of the owners, said.
“I think people are kind of itching to get out a little bit,” Praught said.
She and Diaz both said online sales helped their businesses during the weeks that Illinois was shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“It wasn’t completely awful because we were able to sell,” Praught said.
Diaz said Inspiredesign didn’t break any records during those weeks, but her business stayed afloat.
During the shutdown, she made bracelets comprised of leather and colored stones which she marketed to her customers online as “pandemic bracelets,” Diaz said. The first batch sold out within four hours.
Diaz said she also created a dropoff system for customers who needed repairs on jewelry.
Carmen Fuentes, of Carmen's Jewelry, was cleaning the windows of her shop Friday afternoon. She opened at lunchtime and had also seen a couple of customers.
Funtes said she stayed closed during most of the shutdown. In recent weeks she started doing some repair work by appointment.
The shop is doing OK financially despite the closure, but she has missed her customers, she said.
“I hope they missed me too,” Fuentes said.
The customers of the three businesses will see some differences from normal operations when they visit in the coming weeks because the coronavirus still looms.
Diaz installed a wood and plexiglass barrier on her counters to help maintain separation between her customers and employees.
Both she and Fuentes have face coverings ready for customers who do not have their own.
Fuentes is only going to have two customers in her small storefront while Praught said Sunny Cove can accommodate up to four under current pandemic restrictions.
During the closure, Fuentes said she thought about her life.
She decided to scale back her hours, and will be closed Sunday through Tuesday, she said. Her new hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday to allow her more time for herself.
Fuentes, however, said she is not getting out of the jewelry business, which she loves. In September, the shop will have been part of Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood for 27 years.
“I’m not ready,” she said.
--Anthony Watt, awatt@qconline.com
At the bars, traffic 'exceeded expectations'
Friday featured both the return of sunshine, with a nice breezy wind, and the sound of business to Rock Island. Car engines as motorists drove around the area didn't quite match the noise of the demolition of an old bank building Friday afternoon.
May 29, several weeks after the halting of Illinois on March 16, marked a return to some sort of normalcy in The District of Rock Island as bars and restaurants reopened with outdoor seating.
The nice weather was a benefit for those businesses who will now become weather-dependent under the outdoor seating restrictions, which is a way to allow the Illinois economy to start to reopen while keeping in place some mitigation efforts for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A group of people were seated in front of Steve’s Old Time Tap in downtown Rock Island, just blocks away from the demolition of the old Modern Woodmen Bank building. Tables and chairs were being rolled out for the Smoking Dog Pub on the Great River Plaza on Second Ave in The District and the deck at the Daquiri Factory was quietly awaiting customers later in the day.
Both Rock Island and Moline expanded patio space and have worked with businesses to be able to facilitate them resuming business Friday. For Rock Island, that meant allowing Mayor Mike Thoms and City Manager Randy Tweet to grant temporary permits for the patio areas for businesses.
“We just need them to show us where they are going to operate and if they are in the right-of-way, run that past Public Works to make sure they’re good,” said Tarah Sipes, Rock Island’s economic development manager.
“We’re allowing more flexibility to the businesses as we navigate this time that is different than what we normally do.”
The sudden closure of bars and restaurants in Illinois happened before St. Patrick’s Day — Irish flags were still flying in the plaza on Second Avenue in the first week of May, seemingly a time capsule of the havoc coronavirus has wrecked on everyday life.
But not every bar reopened its doors Friday, the first day they could. Rock Island Brewing Company and M.D. Green’s both remained temporarily closed.
Bruce Harrell has owned M.D. Green’s for more than four years, and said he is leaning toward reopening when there can be indoor seating. His bar, as well as some others on the plaza, can only have a small patio area when factoring in needing space for people to walk in the area between any outdoor seating and the stage on the plaza.
That means if M.D. Green’s were to open it could only have two tables and eight chairs.
“My situation is if I bring in my bartender to work, he’s drawing unemployment now. Is it really fair to expect him to work when he’s making more on unemployment? Eight people is not a lot of business, and that’s assuming I don’t get a group of three” people, Harrell said.
And Harrell is collecting unemployment from his day job in Iowa, so opening up with him working the bar could put his benefits at risk and impact the ability to provide for his family. Meanwhile, rent and utility bills continue.
“2020 is going to be a terrible financial year for the businesses in The District, the bars because we’re just losing out on these big weekends that normally really help you pay the bills for the year,” he said.
Bent River Brewing Company reopened its doors Friday in Moline and Rock Island.
“It has greatly exceeded our expectations, which has been nice,” said Nick Bowes, owner of Bent River, at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Bent River posted its beer and food menu on its social media, encouraging customers to use cell phones instead of relying on a physical menu. Disposable paper menus are on hand for those without their phones, Bowes said.
The menu has been tightened a bit, and beef items, brisket and hamburgers, maybe $1 or $1.50 more expensive thanks to meat industry supply chain issues, but he said the most popular items are still avialable to customers.
Bent River operated in recent weeks with growler refills in Rock Island and growler exchanges and take-out food orders in Moline.
“It was good to see some of our regular customers” operating that way, Bowes said of the last 10 weeks. “It was quiet overall, but thankfully we were a business able to get some Paycheck Protection Program loans” administered by the Small Business Administration.
That loan program, which allowed Bent to continue to pay most of its workers during the partial shutdown, offered stability amid all the uncertainty triggered by coronavirus.
Bent also does catering, which has taken bookings for the fall while suffering cancellations in the short-term. The slowdown has allowed for some lagers to be brewed that wouldn’t have been pursued had it been business as usual and Bowes said those will be rolled out to customers throughout the summer.
Friday “was the brightest day we’ve had in the last two months. It was great to see everyone … everyone was very respectful of the regulations set for it,” Bowes said.
--Robert Connelly, rconnelly@qconline.com
Business booming at salons and barbershops
Muffled chatter from the mouths of masked customers could barely be heard above the hum of hair clippers at Cruz Cutz, 1609 5th Ave., Moline.
Friday marked the first day hair salons and barbershops were allowed to open in Illinois and owner Jesus Cruz couldn't be happier.
"It feels good," Cruz said. "Finally. It's been a long time. I had an itch to get back; I was ready. It feels good and I'm thankful to be back."
All 11 hair cutting stations were filled with customers, with each area separated by plastic sheeting hung from the ceiling. A handful of customers waited on chairs in the small reception area as the phone continued to ring at the front counter.
Cruz said that within two days, appointments were booked through June 5.
"Everybody's happy to be back," he said. "We had an (employee) meeting yesterday and went over what was going to be different and everyone was very supportive."
Cruz said customers and stylists are required to wear face masks. If a customer arrives without a mask, they are available for sale from the barbershop.
Christian Castillo sat still as Cruz skillfully maneuvered a razor up and around his ears. Castillo has been getting his hair cut at Cruz Cuts since the business opened in 2011.
"(Cruz) is a great barber and I love what he does to my hair," Castillo said. "I'm always dedicated to my barber; I've never switched up. Nine years I've been coming to him."
Across town at Studio 23, 2810 Avenue of the Cities, stylist Jessica Suits said the response is the same. The phone continues to ring and appointments are filling up.
"I'm pretty much booked up for the next couple of weeks," Suits said. "I started reach out to people and I had another list of people who asked to get in. I've will have had 7 appointments by the end of today. Usually I could do more, but after each person, we have to clean and sanitize."
Studio 23 also requires face masks to be worn by both clients and stylists.
"It's pretty tough working with the masks on," she said. "We've put up dividers between each station. We have eight stylists on, and that way we can all be here.
"We ask the clients to wait in their cars when they get here and when we're ready, we call them to come in. It's been going pretty well."
--Sarah Hayden, shayden@qconline.com
Old friends missed a simple thing called 'lunch out'
Monse Moreno felt like somebody coming home.
She’s worked at Los Agaves on Avenue of the Cities in Moline off and on for about five years.
But waiting on people for more than just curbside pickup means more to her than just bigger tips.
“It’s kind of exciting, to get to see all your regulars,” said Moreno as the restaurant began serving customers at tables outside Friday as Illinois began to reopen. “It’s been a long three months.”
To her, 10 tables outside to wait on is better than nothing. “To be able to start slowly taking a step forward," she said, "it’s a relief, like financially.”
Better tips means better pay, too, all of which helps pay for her college costs.
And she’s hoping to see the rest of the team there soon, too.
“This isn’t even half of the staff," she said. "Half of the staff is still unemployed.”
She’s hoping with the sunny weather Friday noon that things will get busy during dinner. “We are hoping that it will bring at least double the business of carryout business.”
Preparation included disinfecting everything, making sure all tables were 6 feet apart and adhering to manager Victor Figuera’s edict of having salt and pepper in packets, not shakers, and chips and salsa baskets cleaned after every serving and following all CDC guidelines.
Despite temps in the lower 70s and a breeze that was a bit challenging during the noon hour, two longtime friends, Kylie Kelley of Silvis and Alexa Meraz of Carbon Cliff were very happy to reclaim an old routine.
Meraz, there with her son, Lorenzo, too, said the experience Friday gave them “a new appreciation.”
“It feels so good,” Kelley said. “We didn’t realize how much we took it for granted when we could do it every day.”
--Jim Meenan, jmeenan@qconline.com
Steel Plow hopes for a pre-pandemic-level night
With all staff in masks, a roof overhead on most of its patio area, people started to arrive at The Steel Plow Burger Company shortly after 11 a.m. Friday for lunch. It was 70 degrees with a decent breeze amid sunny skies.
General manager Laura Paton was expecting a typical Friday as she surveyed the patio out back.
"We are hoping to do some pretty good sales tonight," she said, later identifying that as $5,000-$6,000. "We can fill this whole patio, and then our outdoor patio."
On Friday, Illinois bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen to outdoor seating, with social distancing measures in place.
The large area under the roof with open doors/full windows normally has several more tables, that would be packed pre-COVID-19. But now they are easily six feet apart, per state requirements.
"We were doing very well," Paton said of pre-COVID days. And she was thinking it would continue Friday night. "It would be pretty much a normal Friday. That's our goal."
She believes it can happen after a post on Facebook about Steel Plow reopening already had 17,000 views.
"We're definitely excited about it," Paton said, noting the restaurant/bar has been ready for a while, having kept its staff working since reopening April 21 for curbside carry-out.
"We have had a lot of people that missed us since we have been closed," she said.
She knows some are still not comfortable going out. For them, the burger company will continue to offer curbside carry-out, too.
--Jim Meenan, jmeenan@qconline.com
Youth sports can slowly reopen, but coaches say they remain in 'limbo'
Limbo.
As Illinois moved to loosen some restrictions on restaurants, various retail settings and public spaces, youth sports directors and coaches described themselves as “floating” or “trapped” between the desire to help kids return to sports and some serious challenges posed by COVID-19.
“Limbo. That’s absolutely how I describe where I am right now,” Kedric Prince said Friday. “I love the game of basketball. Basketball is my life — but I want people to be safe. I want people to live.”
Prince is the director of QC Ballers — an AAU basketball program that features teams for boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 11. Each year, QC Ballers has between 14 to 16 teams with 120 to 170 young athletes competing.
“Right now, I am not hosting tournaments, I am not having team practices. I am following Illinois guidelines,” Prince said. “There are coaches in the program who go to Iowa to practice and out of state to play.
“Personally, I don’t think kids should be playing. I don’t know why people think this virus has gone away just because some people decided we should open businesses back up.”
While Prince waits, some coaches have tentatively started some activities.
“Safety is our first priority,” said Jordan Rangle, the executive director of QC Hitmen Baseball and Softball Academy. “We started hour-long practices for 10 or fewer kids, including coaches in that count, too. We are encouraging social distancing at the practices and we are staggering the practice times so we don’t have too many people in a space.”
QC Hitmen is the home of a total of 27 baseball and softball teams. The facility in Rock Island will not host tournaments, but teams will travel where play is allowed.
“I call it limbo right now,” Rangle said. “I think we’ll know more when we get to Phase 4 of the opening and we can have slightly larger gatherings.”
Kelli and Doug Bowman are in a different kind of limbo because of COVID-19 regulations. They can’t find a place for the Rock Island Football Club to practice.
Because of Illinois regulations, the club can’t get on the Rock Island School District fields it usually uses. And city parks have said no because of the rules.
“No one has been mean or treated us badly — it’s just the way things are right now,” said Kelli, who is the club’s president. “Everyone is in limbo until Phase 4. We typically have 90 to 125 kids in the program, and we just haven’t been able to do tryouts or have practices because we simply can’t find the space.”
Doug coaches the club and said kids are “devastated” because of the loss of the sport in their lives.
”I think there are ways we can practice safely,” Doug said. “We can respect what is a very communicable disease and still find ways to get kids out and with their teammates.”
--Tom Loewy, tloewy@qctimes.com
At tattoo shops, it's all about sanitation
Chelsea “Chewy” Frame straightened a chair in her Moline shop, The Happy Cat Tattoo, and as though it were second nature, immediately snagged a couple pumps of hand sanitizer.
Frame was preparing Friday to tattoo again for the first time in about two months. She was ensuring seats in the shop were at least 6 feet apart, signage with guideline reminders were posted, and hand sanitizer was at the ready.
As Illinois moved to the "Recovery" phase of Governor J.B. Pritzker's plan to reopen the state on Friday, tattoo shops, salons and more began reopening their doors. And at tattoo shops such as The Happy Cat Tattoo and AF Studio, Moline, owners and artists were preparing to slowly but surely return to work.
“I do feel like it’s too soon, but being off and not getting any help yet financially has been a struggle,” Frame said.
Thankfully, appointment deposits, commissions, and with the help of Andrew Guy with Gnar City Custom Printing in Davenport, T-shirt sales have helped to tide the shop over.
Like most tattoo shops, Happy Cat already adhered to strict guidelines for cleanliness, so adding a few others — such as face masks, no-touch thermometers, and requiring clients to attend sessions solo — wasn’t difficult. (A complete list of new shop guidelines is online at facebook.com/TheHappyCatTattoo.) The shop already operates by appointment only, and Frame and the shop's other two artists also completed the Barbicide COVID-19 Certification Course for additional information and training on infection control.
“We’re basically right up there with a hospital as far as cleanliness,” Frame said. “We’re in regular contact with the health inspector, so, you know, we hear straight from him what we have to do, and then we also found the Illinois Phase 3 reopening guidelines for personal care services online.”
And she passed that diligence along to artist Aimee Ford, whose shop, AF Studio, is next door to Frame’s.
“I’ve always been very safe because I was taught to be safe, but now we’re just taking it up, like, 10 extra notches,” Ford said.
Frame was her mentor, she said, and with "Chewy, it was just all sanitation, all the time, because safety’s first.”
Ford is returning to tattooing “super slow,” she said, beginning Friday with a scorpion piece on her husband Josh’s stomach.
She added signage stating mask requirements, purchased a no-touch thermometer, and plans to only tattoo one person per day, maybe twice per week for now, she said.
“I’m doing stuff that is very small in small doses.”
--Laura Anderson-Shaw, landerson@qconline.com
Fitness centers to open Monday on limited basis
Fitness Centers: The Two Rivers YMCA in Moline and the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center operated by the city's parks and recreation department both are gearing up for "soft" openings on Monday with slightly different offerings.
The Illinois Phase 3 plan to reopen the state following COVID-19 closures began Friday, and allows for gyms and fitness centers to reopen with restrictions.
Ultimate Fitness, 1628 2nd Ave., Rock Island, also is opening Monday with temporary hours.
The Planet Fitness in King Plaza, Moline, had no sign on its door Friday about reopening, and the phone was not answered. Exercise equipment visible through the window was still closely arranged, with no tape indicating some were not to be used, as happened at the Planet Fitness in Davenport when it reopened.
The Jazzercize studio on 53rd Street, Moline, also remained closed with no sign about reopening.
Here's how things will go Monday at the Moline Y and RIFAC:
The Y: Will offer outside group exercise classes for 10 or fewer people. Members can meet indoors with a personal trainer or to use the equipment that has been spaced out, but only by appointment.
Also open: the Golf Learning Center, Bass Street location (rowing, kayak) and youth sports with a maximum of 10 participants.
Still not available: drop-in child watch, locker rooms for general use, the pools, steam room, sauna, whirlpool and coffee and towel service.
Members will be asked to complete a COVID-19 symptoms questionnaire and use hand sanitizer as they enter and leave.
They also will find: acrylic barriers at the service desk, spacing markers for social distancing, spaced-out equipment, no seating (it's all been removed) and employees wearing face masks unless they are in an office or leading a physical activity.
RIFAC: Will offer outdoor fitness classes in the parking lot and at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, and there will be mini sport camps and a modified Adventure Camp of groups of 10 spread out throughout the parks.
Neither the pool nor the building will be open.
Virtual offerings will continue and on June 13, the department will host a free drive-in movie at the Sports Complex.
John Gripp, department director, said "the community response has been amazing" to programs offered so far. "This time has clearly demonstrated how important parks are to our community. We have seen a huge uptick in usage."
--Alma Gaul, agaul@qctimes.com
The restrooms reopen at Black Hawk State Historic Site
The current phase of reopening Black Hawk State Historic Site in Rock Island meant reopening the restrooms.
"We're making progress," a man said as he left the men's room on Friday, a gorgeous day just right for hiking in the park.
At mid-morning, adults with children and adults with dogs were using the trails, but the playground equipment was still roped off and the picnic tables were chained together like a row of dominos.
The Hauberg Museum, Watch Tower Lodge and Singing Bird Center remain closed.
The state entered Phase 3 of reopening on Friday, which included the reopening of state parks.
--Alma Gaul, agaul@qctimes.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.