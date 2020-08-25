Illinois Quad-Cities tourism increased in 2019, better than state average

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Total expenditures by tourists in Rock Island County increased by 4.7% in 2019, outpacing the state’s growth in tourism in 2018.

Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said that increase, as well as state tax receipts growing 9.7% year-over-year and $4.65 million in local tax receipts, up 5.8%, are all positives.

Those numbers also reflect a strength in the local tourism market before the coronavirus pandemic, which, to Herrell, signal a faster local economic recovery.

Iowa’s data is expected in the coming weeks.

Overall, Illinois welcomed 120 million visitors in 2019 who spent nearly $43.1 billion, a $1.3 billion increase from 2018, according to a news release.

“The positive thing that we’re going to take from those 2019 results is that Rock Island was growing and beating the Illinois average,” he said. “I think what this shows, fundamentally, is that tourism is an absolute integral force in economic development, growth and development and certainly for recovery.”

Herrell said local leaders can take momentum from 2019 and build upon that while much of the country is in an economic recovery mode.