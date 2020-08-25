Illinois Quad-Cities tourism increased in 2019, better than state average

Total expenditures by tourists in Rock Island County increased by 4.7% in 2019, outpacing the state’s growth in tourism in 2018.
Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said that increase, as well as state tax receipts growing 9.7% year-over-year and $4.65 million in local tax receipts, up 5.8%, are all positives.
Those numbers also reflect a strength in the local tourism market before the coronavirus pandemic, which, to Herrell, signal a faster local economic recovery.
Iowa’s data is expected in the coming weeks.
Overall, Illinois welcomed 120 million visitors in 2019 who spent nearly $43.1 billion, a $1.3 billion increase from 2018, according to a news release.
“The positive thing that we’re going to take from those 2019 results is that Rock Island was growing and beating the Illinois average,” he said. “I think what this shows, fundamentally, is that tourism is an absolute integral force in economic development, growth and development and certainly for recovery.”
Herrell said local leaders can take momentum from 2019 and build upon that while much of the country is in an economic recovery mode.
“Every time you’re growing, that’s great for everyone whether it's hospitality or job creation and job retention and that’s really what it’s all about. Tourism is a huge part of economic development and we need to continue to bang that drum as loud as we can.”
The strategy moving forward for the Quad-Cities is one that Herrell and other local leaders have been championing. They think families may prefer to travel by car, instead of an airplane, so the Quad-Cities can attract tourists within a 150 to 200 miles radius in 2020 and 2021.
That approach will be coupled with the recently completed master tourism plan to guide local leaders over the coming years.
“The fact that we have a tourism master plan gives us that competitive advantage over other markets that might have a fortified direction so the Quad-Cities and our region has a direction and a plan. We’re going to implement that plan so the fact that we’ve seen momentum in the last couple years is something we can use as a springboard to drive growth,” Herrell said.
