Along with most other metropolitan areas in Illinois, the Quad-Cities' unemployment rate increased slightly last month.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES, reported the Quad-City metro's unemployment rate rose to 3.9 percent last month, a 0.1 percentage point increase from October 2017, when the rate was 3.8 percent.
"The unemployment rate increased over the year in most metro areas across the state," IDES Director Jeff Mays said in the report. "The increases were mostly due to more people reentering the job market and not immediately securing a job."
The Quad-Cities unemployment rate in September was 3.7 percent, the lowest rate since 2000, according to IDES.
Last month's rate increase broke a trend of the Quad-Cities posting consecutive year-over-year decreases in its monthly unemployment since October 2016.
All but two metropolitan areas in Illinois saw higher unemployment last month. But Illinois' statewide unemployment rate was reported at 4.2 percent, down from 4.5 percent the same month last year.
IDES reported 7,600 people were unemployed in the Quad-Cities metro, which includes the bi-state region, in October. The area added 3,700 jobs, a 2 percent increase over last year.
The largest job gains were in the manufacturing sector, which added 1,400 positions, and employed 24,300 people in October. The leisure-hospitality industry added more than 600 jobs, employing 19,600 people. Construction added 500 jobs.
Retail-trade was the only sector to record employment declines compared to one year ago, losing 200 jobs and employing 21,900 people.
Two Illinois metros saw unemployment rates decrease in October, including the Chicago metro area, with a rate of 3.9 percent, and Danville, which has retained the highest rate in the state, at 5.5 percent.
The Quad-City metro is tied for having the lowest rate in the state.
October jobless rates for the Quad-City region were:
• Scott County: 2.4 percent, down from 3 percent in October 2017.
• Rock Island County: 5.2 percent, up from 4.6 percent.
• Henry County: 4.9 percent, up from 4.4 percent.
• Mercer County: 4.7 percent, up from 4.1 percent.
• Whiteside County: 4.4 percent, up from 4 percent.
• Rock Island city: 4.1 percent, up from 3.7 percent.
• Moline city: 5 percent, up from 4.4 percent last year.