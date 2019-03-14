The Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES, reported continued job growth and a higher unemployment rate for the Quad-Cities in January.
IDES reported on Thursday the Illinois Quad-Cities unemployment rate rose to 5.5 percent in January, compared to 5.1 percent in January 2018, a .4 percent increase.
In December, the metro's unemployment rate also rose slightly, to 4.5 percent, as more people entered the workforce to find jobs.
The Quad-Cities' January rate was slightly higher than Illinois' statewide unemployment rate, which was 5.3 percent — that's an increase from the same month last year, when the rate was 5.1 percent.
The IDES reported there were 10,600 unemployed people in the Quad-Cities metro, which includes the bi-state region, in January. The area added more than 2,200 jobs compared to last year.
"It's encouraging to see that payrolls continue to increase in most metro areas across the state," said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes in the report. "Industries like educational and health services, trade, transportation and manufacturing are seeing strong growth, and we look forward to continuing to build on that foundation."
The greatest job gains in the Quad-Cities were in the manufacturing sector, which added 1,300 positions and employed 24,800 people in January. Professional-business services added 500 jobs, employing 25,400 people.
Both the educational-health services and transportation sectors added 400 jobs each.
The government sector recorded a loss of 600 jobs in January, and employed 25,100 people. Retail-trade recorded 500 fewer jobs than the same month a year ago.
Across the state, the IDES reported unemployment rose in all but one of Illinois' metro areas. Only one metro, the Chicago region, reported unemployment dropped, to 4.4 percent in January.
Kankakee reported the highest unemployment rate, at 7.5 percent.
January jobless rates for the Quad-City region were:
• Scott County: 3.7 percent, down from 4 percent in January 2018.
• Rock Island County: 6.9 percent, up from 5.8 percent.
• Henry County: 6.9 percent, up from 5.8 percent.
• Mercer County: 8.4 percent, up from 7.1 percent.
• Whiteside County: 6.2 percent, up from 5.3 percent.
• Rock Island city: 4.8 percent, up from 4.4 percent.
• Moline city: 6.7 percent, up from 5.4 percent last year.