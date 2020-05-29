ILLINOIS REOPENING: Traffic at bars has 'exceeded expectations'

“We just need them to show us where they are going to operate and if they are in the right-of-way, run that past Public Works to make sure they’re good,” said Tarah Sipes, Rock Island’s economic development manager.

“We’re allowing more flexibility to the businesses as we navigate this time that is different than what we normally do.”

The sudden closure of bars and restaurants in Illinois happened before St. Patrick’s Day — Irish flags were still flying in the plaza on Second Avenue in the first week of May, seemingly a time capsule of the havoc coronavirus has wrecked on everyday life.

But not every bar reopened its doors Friday, the first day they could. Rock Island Brewing Company and M.D. Green’s both remained temporarily closed.

Bruce Harrell has owned M.D. Green’s for more than four years, and said he is leaning toward reopening when there can be indoor seating. His bar, as well as some others on the plaza, can only have a small patio area when factoring in needing space for people to walk in the area between any outdoor seating and the stage on the plaza.

That means if M.D. Green’s were to open it could only have two tables and eight chairs.