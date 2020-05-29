ILLINOIS REOPENING: Traffic at bars has 'exceeded expectations'

Friday featured both the return of sunshine, with a nice breezy wind, and the sound of business to Rock Island. Car engines as motorists drove around the area didn't quite match the noise of the demolition of an old bank building Friday afternoon.
May 29, several weeks after the halting of Illinois on March 16, marked a return to some sort of normalcy in The District of Rock Island as bars and restaurants reopened with outdoor seating.
The nice weather was a benefit for those businesses who will now become weather-dependent under the outdoor seating restrictions, which is a way to allow the Illinois economy to start to reopen while keeping in place some mitigation efforts for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A group of people were seated in front of Steve’s Old Time Tap in downtown Rock Island, just blocks away from the demolition of the old Modern Woodmen Bank building. Tables and chairs were being rolled out for the Smoking Dog Pub on the Great River Plaza on Second Ave in The District and the deck at the Daquiri Factory was quietly awaiting customers later in the day.
Both Rock Island and Moline expanded patio space and have worked with businesses to be able to facilitate them resuming business Friday. For Rock Island, that meant allowing Mayor Mike Thoms and City Manager Randy Tweet to grant temporary permits for the patio areas for businesses.
“We just need them to show us where they are going to operate and if they are in the right-of-way, run that past Public Works to make sure they’re good,” said Tarah Sipes, Rock Island’s economic development manager.
“We’re allowing more flexibility to the businesses as we navigate this time that is different than what we normally do.”
The sudden closure of bars and restaurants in Illinois happened before St. Patrick’s Day — Irish flags were still flying in the plaza on Second Avenue in the first week of May, seemingly a time capsule of the havoc coronavirus has wrecked on everyday life.
But not every bar reopened its doors Friday, the first day they could. Rock Island Brewing Company and M.D. Green’s both remained temporarily closed.
Bruce Harrell has owned M.D. Green’s for more than four years, and said he is leaning toward reopening when there can be indoor seating. His bar, as well as some others on the plaza, can only have a small patio area when factoring in needing space for people to walk in the area between any outdoor seating and the stage on the plaza.
That means if M.D. Green’s were to open it could only have two tables and eight chairs.
“My situation is if I bring in my bartender to work, he’s drawing unemployment now. Is it really fair to expect him to work when he’s making more on unemployment? Eight people is not a lot of business, and that’s assuming I don’t get a group of three” people, Harrell said.
And Harrell is collecting unemployment from his day job in Iowa, so opening up with him working the bar could put his benefits at risk and impact the ability to provide for his family. Meanwhile, rent and utility bills continue.
“2020 is going to be a terrible financial year for the businesses in The District, the bars because we’re just losing out on these big weekends that normally really help you pay the bills for the year,” he said.
Bent River Brewing Company reopened its doors Friday in Moline and Rock Island.
“It has greatly exceeded our expectations, which has been nice,” said Nick Bowes, owner of Bent River, at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Bent River posted its beer and food menu on its social media, encouraging customers to use cell phones instead of relying on a physical menu. Disposable paper menus are on hand for those without their phones, Bowes said.
The menu has been tightened a bit, and beef items, brisket and hamburgers, maybe $1 or $1.50 more expensive thanks to meat industry supply chain issues, but he said the most popular items are still avialable to customers.
Bent River operated in recent weeks with growler refills in Rock Island and growler exchanges and take-out food orders in Moline.
“It was good to see some of our regular customers” operating that way, Bowes said of the last 10 weeks. “It was quiet overall, but thankfully we were a business able to get some Paycheck Protection Program loans” administered by the Small Business Administration.
That loan program, which allowed Bent to continue to pay most of its workers during the partial shutdown, offered stability amid all the uncertainty triggered by coronavirus.
Bent also does catering, which has taken bookings for the fall while suffering cancellations in the short-term. The slowdown has allowed for some lagers to be brewed that wouldn’t have been pursued had it been business as usual and Bowes said those will be rolled out to customers throughout the summer.
Friday “was the brightest day we’ve had in the last two months. It was great to see everyone … everyone was very respectful of the regulations set for it,” Bowes said.
