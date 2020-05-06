Illinois: Statewide sales of adult-use cannabis near $150 million mark for the year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Statewide sales of adult-use cannabis drew near to the $150 million threshold in April.

According to financial figures released Monday, recreational marijuana sales totaled $37,260,497.89 from the sale of 818,954 items in the month of April. Overall, the state has sold about $147.2 million worth of cannabis since sales began Jan. 1.

Sales have continued even as Illinois was under shelter-in-place orders for the entire month of April. An example of that was out-of-state sales fell below $8 million for the first time in April to about $7.52 million.

Medical and adult-use cannabis dispensaries remain open as Gov. J.B. Pritzker labeled them essential businesses in March to ensure the supply would remain intact for medical patients.

Business continues for Nature's Treatment of Illinois in Milan, the lone recreational marijuana dispensary in the Illinois Quad-Cities, and NTI recently opened its second dispensary in Galesburg earlier this week.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has been detailing the monthly sales figure each month. Those totals are:

January: $39,247,840.83 total sales; 972,045 items; $8,636,208.61 sales to out-of-state residents