You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois: Statewide sales of adult-use cannabis near $150 million mark for the year
topical

Illinois: Statewide sales of adult-use cannabis near $150 million mark for the year

{{featured_button_text}}
010220-qct-qca-weed-054a.jpg

A customer leaves after making a purchase at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois Jan. 1. The business says it has a limited supply of flower, or the most popular form of marijuana, but expected to sell out by end of day Friday.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Statewide sales of adult-use cannabis drew near to the $150 million threshold in April.

According to financial figures released Monday, recreational marijuana sales totaled $37,260,497.89 from the sale of 818,954 items in the month of April. Overall, the state has sold about $147.2 million worth of cannabis since sales began Jan. 1.

Sales have continued even as Illinois was under shelter-in-place orders for the entire month of April. An example of that was out-of-state sales fell below $8 million for the first time in April to about $7.52 million.

Medical and adult-use cannabis dispensaries remain open as Gov. J.B. Pritzker labeled them essential businesses in March to ensure the supply would remain intact for medical patients.

Business continues for Nature's Treatment of Illinois in Milan, the lone recreational marijuana dispensary in the Illinois Quad-Cities, and NTI recently opened its second dispensary in Galesburg earlier this week.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has been detailing the monthly sales figure each month. Those totals are:

January: $39,247,840.83 total sales; 972,045 items; $8,636,208.61 sales to out-of-state residents

February: $34,805,072.01 total sales; 831,600 items; $9,189,701.01 sales to out-of-state residents

March: $35,902,543.22 total sales; 812,203 items; $8,805,611.99 sales to out-of-state residents

April: $37,260,497.89 total sales; 818,954 items; $7,524,847.47 sales to out-of-state residents

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News