Illinois unemployment rate down in September

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced Thursday that the unemployment rate fell -0.2 percentage points to 6.8%, while nonfarm payrolls increased by 9,300 in September, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES.
The August monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report from +2,500 to +7,400 jobs. The August unemployment rate was unchanged from the preliminary report, remaining at 7%.
The September payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflects activity for the week.
In September, the three industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment were: Leisure and Hospitality (+5,500), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+3,700) and Construction (+2,500).
The industry sectors that reported the largest monthly payroll declines were: Manufacturing (-2,800), Financial Activities (-1,100) and Professional and Business Services (-200).
"As seen throughout the year, Illinois continues to make progress in bringing residents back to work, and stabilizing industries which have been severely impacted by the ongoing effects of the pandemic," said DCEO Acting Director Sylvia Garcia.
The state’s unemployment rate was +2 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for September, which was 4.8%, down -0.4 percentage points from the previous month.
Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +157,900 jobs, with gains across nearly all major industries. The industry groups with the largest jobs increases were: Leisure and Hospitality (+54,400), Professional and Business Services (+45,000), and Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+26,200). Financial Activities (-7,900) was the only industry group that reported jobs losses. In September, total nonfarm payrolls were up +2.8% over-the-year in Illinois and +4% the nation.
The number of unemployed workers was down from the prior month, a -3.35% decrease to 421,700, and was down -36.2% over the same month for one year ago. The labor force was up +0.15% over-the-month and was down -2.2% over-the-year.
The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.
In May 2020, Governor Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois, a new one-stop-shop website to help connect job seekers with hiring employers in real time. The site features virtual job fairs, no-cost virtual training, and includes IllinoisJobLink.com (IJL), the state’s largest job search engine, which recently showed 49,110 posted resumes with 153,716 available jobs.
Quad-City Times