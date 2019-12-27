Illinois: Unemployment slightly increases for Quad-Cities

Unemployment increased slightly in the Quad-Cities in November and the amount of jobs declined.

According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the unemployment rate for November 2019 was 3.9%, up from 3.7% a year ago. The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area was the only metro area to have an increase in unemployment in Illinois for November numbers.

Total nonfarm jobs, which are not seasonally adjusted, fell from 189,200 in November 2018 to 186,900 in November 2019, a change of 2,300 jobs.

Statewide, unemployment was 3.4% for November 2019, down from 4% a year ago. The state also had 6,243,400 total nonfarm jobs, up about 37,500 from November 2018.

IDES said in a news release earlier this month that nonfarm payroll employment increased by 40,600 jobs statewide, with the largest gains in leisure and hospitality, an influx of 18,100 jobs.

The largest over-the year declines were in construction (4,000), professional and business services (2,300) and information, a loss of 1,400.

The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. A person who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

