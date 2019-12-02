You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
ILLOWA Committee to Protect Pensions to meet Dec. 14

ILLOWA Committee to Protect Pensions to meet Dec. 14

{{featured_button_text}}
Quad-City Times logo

The ILLOWA Committee to Protect Pensions will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Fairmount Library, 3000 Fairmount St. in Davenport.

The discussion will be on the Central States Pension crisis that could affect 4 million Teamsters if U.S. Congress does not find a solution, according to a release about the event. 

Retirees, spouses and actives are welcome to attend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News