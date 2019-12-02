ILLOWA Committee to Protect Pensions to meet Dec. 14

The ILLOWA Committee to Protect Pensions will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Fairmount Library, 3000 Fairmount St. in Davenport.
The discussion will be on the Central States Pension crisis that could affect 4 million Teamsters if U.S. Congress does not find a solution, according to a release about the event.
Retirees, spouses and actives are welcome to attend.
