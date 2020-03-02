Imagination, family fuel Davenport's Combat Dartz

"There was no other business like Combat Dartz, so we had trouble when we went to banks to talk about loans, and trouble talking about insurance," Jessica said. "There came a time when we had to decide. We had to figure out if we were going to take the jump or just let it go, because it was taking up our time."

Jessica and Demitrios met with real estate agents for the Patten Commercial Park on East 50th Street. That's where they took the plunge.

"The owners contributed money toward making some of the changes we had to make to open. We got some money to do painting, rewiring, getting the space back up to code," Jessica said. "And they delayed rent until we were on our feet."

While locking down a location, Jessica and Demitrios planned what they thought would make Combat Dartz special.

"We wanted to be in Davenport and we wanted to be as inexpensive as possible," Demitrios explained. "And we wanted some structure to the games in the Dartz arena. So we did $10 for an hour of play, we decided to have referees and the kids play a series of team-oriented games.

"When you're shot, you sit until the next game, which is never long. And the team aspect has been great. I think kids get to know one another, families get to play together. It just increases the fun."