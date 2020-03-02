Imagination, family fuel Davenport's Combat Dartz

Cameron Cannady held a blaster and drew steady aim on one of the Galactic Empire's storm troopers. He was ready for an epic battle.
On a cold Saturday afternoon inside a formerly empty East 50th Street storefront, 11-year-old Cameron and fellow party-goers were rebels holding their own against the superior firepower of Darth Vader's white-armored minions.
The Star Wars narrative was a product of a kid at play. The place that made the make-believe a reality is called Combat Dartz, a unique-to-Davenport business from the imaginations of Demitrios and Jessica Elliott.
Combat Dartz offers kids, teenagers and adults a chance to square off in officiated team events where the combatants use foam-dart blasters with brand names like Nerf, Dart Zone, Adventure Force, and Buzz Bee.
"Actually, we can't take credit for the idea of a place to go and have blaster battles," Jessica said. "It all started back in 2014. In Colorado Springs, Colorado.
"We were visiting friends and weather was really bad and they took us and our three kids to a place called Dart Wars. D(emitrios) just kept saying 'We need one of these at home.' He kept talking about it the rest of the trip."
Demitrios explained his enthusiasm.
"I just really loved it — it was fun and competitive and a great workout," he said. "But, really, what it got me was that it was a great time with my sons, a great time with my wife.
"To this day, that first dart battle is one of my best memories. It was awesome."
Almost immediately Jessica and Demitrios talked about turning 'We need one of these at home' to 'How do we go about opening one of these in Davenport.'
"I don't know that either one of us started the conversation, but pretty quickly we were exploring ideas of what we could do," Jessica said. "D did some research, I did some research.
"We visited places like Dart Wars in Colorado and California. We talked to a company about bringing a franchise to Davenport."
Demitrios is a Local 865 union member and employee at the John Deere Harvester plant in East Moline, while Jessica works for The Sedona Group. Both decided they wanted to be their own bosses.
"I was on indefinite layoff from Harvester. I'd been laid off, short-term, before, but this was the first time for me with an indefinite layoff," Demitrios said. "It was a scary time. But it also gave us some extra time. We really got into the planning.
"I just kept imagining how much fun people could have. And I had the name right away: Combat Dartz. From the very start I knew the name."
Jessica has a background in accounting and business planning. With help of online resources, they developed a business plan. And throughout 2015 and much of 2016 they learned how to overcome obstacles.
"There was no other business like Combat Dartz, so we had trouble when we went to banks to talk about loans, and trouble talking about insurance," Jessica said. "There came a time when we had to decide. We had to figure out if we were going to take the jump or just let it go, because it was taking up our time."
Jessica and Demitrios met with real estate agents for the Patten Commercial Park on East 50th Street. That's where they took the plunge.
"The owners contributed money toward making some of the changes we had to make to open. We got some money to do painting, rewiring, getting the space back up to code," Jessica said. "And they delayed rent until we were on our feet."
While locking down a location, Jessica and Demitrios planned what they thought would make Combat Dartz special.
"We wanted to be in Davenport and we wanted to be as inexpensive as possible," Demitrios explained. "And we wanted some structure to the games in the Dartz arena. So we did $10 for an hour of play, we decided to have referees and the kids play a series of team-oriented games.
"When you're shot, you sit until the next game, which is never long. And the team aspect has been great. I think kids get to know one another, families get to play together. It just increases the fun."
Combat Dartz had a soft open Nov. 10, 2016. The weekend of Nov, 11, 12 and 13 was the official opening to the public.
"We bombed," Jessica said. "It was dead. The first day we had two people. The next day we had, I think, one group of four. It was depressing."
Demitrios and Jessica didn't give up hope.
"We knew it was a good idea, people just needed to find out about us," Demitrios said. "I just kept thinking about that first trip to the place in Colorado Springs. I kept think about how much the kids had and how much fun we all had together as a family.
"I believed in the idea."
Jessica said the turning point came through advertising in the local papers, which led to word-of-mouth recommendations.
Throughout weekends during the cold months, Combat Dartz is mostly swarmed with kids. The Elliotts said business does fall off a bit in the summer, but hosting birthday parties helps soften any blow.
"It has not always been easy," Jessica said. "There were times when D and I had bad days.
"But I know he loves it. We both love seeing generations in here — fathers and mothers and their kids — coming into play together."
The birthday party on a cold Saturday afternoon that brought Cameron Cannady to Combat Dartz also drew his father, Ryan Cannady.
"On the way here Cam was in the back of the car and as we got closer he said to me 'Now I can go into Star Wars mode' and I asked him what he was talking about," Ryan said. "He said 'I pretend like I'm in Star Wars while I play' and I thought that was just awesome.
"I come here and play with the kids. The kids love it here. It's structured and safe, but the kids have a lot of freedom. And, obviously, they can use their imaginations."