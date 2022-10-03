 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

IMEG acquires Ohio firm, now employs more than 2,000 people

  • Updated
  • 0
imeg logo_molfol fav

Rock Island based engineering giant IMEG Corp., has acquired the engineering division of Veregy, formerly Dynamix Engineering, in Columbus, Ohio.

Launched in 1997, the Columbus firm is a full-service mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, and technology engineering firm focusing on design engineering and systems assessments. The team specializes in consulting engineering services for building and infrastructure systems in the healthcare, education, government, transportation, commercial, recreation and sports markets, among others.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

“We already have an existing working relationship with the Columbus team and their diverse client base is a testament to their technical skills and client-centric focus – two vital characteristics that match IMEG’s own priorities,” said IMEG CEO Paul VanDuyne. 

Team leader Lee Anne Dye said her team is looking forward to being part of IMEG’s growing national presence and breadth of disciplines.

People are also reading…

“This merger builds on our long-time project partnership history and allows us to bring even more value to our clients,” she added.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The team joined IMEG Sept. 29 and is now doing business as IMEG Corp., continuing to operate out of its existing location with the same team and leadership continuity. This is the 72nd acquisition by IMEG which grows the firm to have more than 2,000 team members. That now includes more than 100 in Ohio alone.

In January, IMEG announced it acquired three firms. A fourth was acquired in July.

+1 
042420-bizmag-PaulVanDuyne-02.JPG

Paul VanDuyne poses for a portrait at IMEG headquarters in Rock Island, April 27, 2020.

 FILE PHOTO
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want more financial education

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News