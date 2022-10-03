IMEG acquires Ohio firm, now employs more than 2,000 people

Rock Island based engineering giant IMEG Corp., has acquired the engineering division of Veregy, formerly Dynamix Engineering, in Columbus, Ohio.

Launched in 1997, the Columbus firm is a full-service mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, and technology engineering firm focusing on design engineering and systems assessments. The team specializes in consulting engineering services for building and infrastructure systems in the healthcare, education, government, transportation, commercial, recreation and sports markets, among others.

“We already have an existing working relationship with the Columbus team and their diverse client base is a testament to their technical skills and client-centric focus – two vital characteristics that match IMEG’s own priorities,” said IMEG CEO Paul VanDuyne.

Team leader Lee Anne Dye said her team is looking forward to being part of IMEG’s growing national presence and breadth of disciplines.

“This merger builds on our long-time project partnership history and allows us to bring even more value to our clients,” she added.

The team joined IMEG Sept. 29 and is now doing business as IMEG Corp., continuing to operate out of its existing location with the same team and leadership continuity. This is the 72nd acquisition by IMEG which grows the firm to have more than 2,000 team members. That now includes more than 100 in Ohio alone.

In January, IMEG announced it acquired three firms. A fourth was acquired in July.