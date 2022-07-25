IMEG Corp. acquires new firm, adds 150 employees

The company announced Monday it acquired christopher consultants, a civil engineering, surveying, planning, landscape architecture, environmental and sustainable design service company with multiple offices in Virginia and Maryland. The firm currently employs 150 professionals, all of whom will become IMEG team members as of July 29.

"We are extremely pleased to bring christopher consultants into our company," said IMEG President/CEO Paul VanDuyne. “We already have an existing working relationship with our Reston, Virginia-based structural team, and by blending IMEG’s full-service engineering portfolio with christopher’s civil, survey, planning, and landscape architecture capabilities, we create a strong synergy for future growth.”

christopher consultants President William Zink said his firm is excited to become part of IMEG and help drive continued growth in the greater region. “The merger provides stability and growth for all our employees as well as our clients and teaming partners,” he said. “This decision is a direct result of our success over nearly 40 years, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the same high-quality product and relationships with the added resources of a nationwide company.”