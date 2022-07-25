 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

IMEG Corp. acquires new firm, adds 150 employees

  • Updated
  • 0
imeg logo_molfol fav

IMEG Corp. is growing by about 150 members.

The company announced Monday it acquired christopher consultants, a civil engineering, surveying, planning, landscape architecture, environmental and sustainable design service company with multiple offices in Virginia and Maryland.  The firm currently employs 150 professionals, all of whom will become IMEG team members as of July 29.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

"We are extremely pleased to bring christopher consultants into our company," said IMEG President/CEO Paul VanDuyne. “We already have an existing working relationship with our Reston, Virginia-based structural team, and by blending IMEG’s full-service engineering portfolio with christopher’s civil, survey, planning, and landscape architecture capabilities, we create a strong synergy for future growth.” 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

christopher consultants President William Zink said his firm is excited to become part of IMEG and help drive continued growth in the greater region. “The merger provides stability and growth for all our employees as well as our clients and teaming partners,” he said. “This decision is a direct result of our success over nearly 40 years, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the same high-quality product and relationships with the added resources of a nationwide company.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumps 9.1 percent in June to fresh four-decade high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News