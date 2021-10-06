IMEG ranked among top 50 U.S. Green Design firms

Quad Cities-based IMEG Corp. has been ranked No. 46 among Engineering News-Record magazine’s 2021 Top Green Design Firms.
The annual list is based on revenue for construction or design services generated from projects that have been registered with or certified by a third-party organization that sets standards for measuring a building’s or facility’s environmental impact, energy efficiency, or carbon footprint. Such groups include the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and the Green Building Initiative.
IMEG moved up from No. 57 in last year’s rankings.
