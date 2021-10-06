 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IMEG ranked among top 50 U.S. Green Design firms
0 Comments
topical alert

IMEG ranked among top 50 U.S. Green Design firms

  • 0
imeg logo_small

Quad Cities-based IMEG Corp. has been ranked No. 46 among Engineering News-Record magazine’s 2021 Top Green Design Firms.

The annual list is based on revenue for construction or design services generated from projects that have been registered with or certified by a third-party organization that sets standards for measuring a building’s or facility’s environmental impact, energy efficiency, or carbon footprint. Such groups include the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and the Green Building Initiative.

IMEG moved up from No. 57 in last year’s rankings.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Menus get makeovers as alternatives to meat grow

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News