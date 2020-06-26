In the Illinois Quad-Cities, restaurants, bars welcome customers back inside

Atomic Coffee closed Wednesday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus and all Atomic locations were closed for cleaning until Saturday. Foundry Food and Tap, in the development surrounding the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, is closed until June 30 after an employee there tested positive.

For Finn’s Grill, 580 1st St. W in Milan, business will continue with outside dining and to-go orders only. The restaurant expanded its outdoor seating and has taken recommendations from customers to continue to adapt its approach.

“After hearing about growing COVID cases in restaurant employees around the Q-C mixed with us having a small dining room, it wasn’t hard to make this choice,” said Joe Ende, owner of Finn’s, in an email.

“First and foremost I need to be a responsible owner and do everything I can to put my employees and patrons first before revenue and that’s exactly what we always try to do here every day.”

Ende thanked Finn’s Fanns, or regular customers of the Milan restaurant, for an increased presence across social media in recent months that has turned some first-time customers into regulars.

At Theo’s Java, Grevas said outdoor seating was a nice option and business has been steady.