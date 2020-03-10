You are the owner of this article.
In the last year, Deere & Co. has laid off 468 employees. 340 worked in Iowa
In less than a year, Deere and Company has laid off 468 workers. Of that total, 340 were in Iowa.

Deere weathered a trade war in the last two years that restricted cash flow for farmers who buy Deere equipment. But slowing global development, even before Covid-19 spread, meant a projected 10-15% decline in construction and forestry sales.

Here are where recent cuts and lay-offs have happened for the Moline-based manufacturer.

