In the last year, Deere & Co. has laid off 468 employees. 340 worked in Iowa

In less than a year, Deere and Company has laid off 468 workers. Of that total, 340 were in Iowa.
Deere weathered a trade war in the last two years that restricted cash flow for farmers who buy Deere equipment. But slowing global development, even before Covid-19 spread, meant a projected 10-15% decline in construction and forestry sales.
You have free articles remaining.
Here are where recent cuts and lay-offs have happened for the Moline-based manufacturer.
John Deere Harvester Works
Effective Oct. 28, 50 production workers were laid off at the East Moline facility that includes production work on ag equipment.
John Deere Davenport Works
Effective Nov. 18, 113 production workers were laid off followed by another 57 effective Jan. 6. The Davenport facility manufactures construction and forestry e
John Deere Des Moines Works
Effective Dec. 15, 23 production employees were placed on indefinite layoff at the Ankeny, a suburb of Des Moines, ag equipment manufacturing facility.
John Deere Seeding Group
Effective Jan. 6, 12 production employees at the seeding/cylinder facility in Moline were placed on indefinite layoff.
John Deere Dubuque Works
Effective April 6, 105 employees will be indefinitely laid off at the Dubuque, Iowa, construction and forestry manufacturer.
John Deere Waterloo Works
Effective May 4, 42 employees will be placed on indefinite layoff at the Waterloo, Iowa, agriculture equipment manufacturing facility.
John Deere Coffeyville Works
In September, 50 production employees were placed on indefinite layoff and 16 employees were placed on indefinite layoff in late November. This location is a power systems Deere facility based in Coffeyville, Kansas.
John Deere - U.S. Operations
Deere and Company rolled out a voluntary separation program late last year that was completed in the early part of 2020. The employee buyouts were offered to “certain segments” of Deere’s American operations, and company officials revealed $127 million was spent in the first quarter of 2020 operations for that program.
John Deere - International Operations
After rolling out buyouts in the U.S. in 2019, it appears Deere will be doing the same to its overseas operations in 2020. That’s part of an overall push for Deere to become “leaner” and “agile,” company officials have said in recent months.