In the Quad-Cities, generators and chainsaws are hot commodities

If you needed a generator or a power saw, chances are, if you are reading this it’s too late.

Menard’s in Moline sold more than 80 generators Tuesday, and as 4 p.m. approached, had but one chainsaw remaining, having sold between 40-50.

The story more or less repeats itself throughout the Quad-Cities.

Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Moline and Davenport had sold out of generators, but had a few chainsaws late Tuesday afternoon, both gas and battery operated. They had sold 14 where they might usually sell one or two.

More generators are coming Wednesday, but the stores don’t know how many.

K & K Hardware in Bettendorf, had sold 50 chainsaws since the storm, when it also might sell just one or two a day, one of the store owners, Casey Keller, said. They did have a couple specialty chainsaws left, but those were more for lawn services, he said.

It rents out generators and those were gone “instantly” he said.

The good news at K & K is that they had a little bit of a heads-up Monday as some people came through via Des Moines and they warned the store that the storm approaching was the real deal.