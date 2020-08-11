In the Quad-Cities, generators and chainsaws are hot commodities

If you needed a generator or a power saw, chances are, if you are reading this it’s too late.
Menard’s in Moline sold more than 80 generators Tuesday, and as 4 p.m. approached, had but one chainsaw remaining, having sold between 40-50.
The story more or less repeats itself throughout the Quad-Cities.
Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Moline and Davenport had sold out of generators, but had a few chainsaws late Tuesday afternoon, both gas and battery operated. They had sold 14 where they might usually sell one or two.
More generators are coming Wednesday, but the stores don’t know how many.
K & K Hardware in Bettendorf, had sold 50 chainsaws since the storm, when it also might sell just one or two a day, one of the store owners, Casey Keller, said. They did have a couple specialty chainsaws left, but those were more for lawn services, he said.
It rents out generators and those were gone “instantly” he said.
The good news at K & K is that they had a little bit of a heads-up Monday as some people came through via Des Moines and they warned the store that the storm approaching was the real deal.
So some rental tents in the parking lot were taken down and put safely in place if they could not be removed.
After the storm hit around 2 p.m. Monday, the hardware store lost power, so flashlights and square cards for processing credit cards were used.
“Before the storm, we were slow, slow, slow,” Keller said. “Basically as soon as the storm stopped, people came out of their houses and realized all the damage that had been done.”
It made for a crazy day at the store.
Power was restored around midnight, so the staff came in and got the computers up to date. Then they opened up this morning and there were 10-15 people waiting at the door when they opened, Keller said.
People didn’t just buy chainsaws, but oil and chains to go with them, as well as anything else a chainsaw might require.
They have been very busy through 2 p.m. Tuesday really. What they didn’t have, Keller said, was enough warning to get stock on order, like they do when a winter storm might be approaching.
Austin Frank at Menard's in Moline had one chainsaw left late Tuesday afternoon, and that was for a man in Cedar Rapids, who was coming to town to purchase it. All the generators had sold out by the morning, he said.
Such was life at the hardware section Tuesday of just about any local store.
