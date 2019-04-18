To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Integrity Integrated will host an Inspirational Leadership Luncheon on May 20.
Beginning at 11:30 a.m., the luncheon will feature a talk by Quad-City native and 2013 CNN Hero of the Year Chad Pregracke, who is known for his work to preserve and clean the Mississippi River. The event, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, also will include a reception.
President and CEO Ginny Wilson-Peters founded Integrity Integrated 20 years ago, with the goal of nurturing and inspiring others to achieve success. Over the last two decades, she has worked with thousands of men and women throughout the world, sharing her expertise through coaching, teaching and consulting.
To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit https://integrityintegrated.simpletix.com/. Or, call Integrity Integrated’s Marketing Office at 563-359-1099.
—Times staff