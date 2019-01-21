The Quad-City Times introduces Schooled in Business, a new weekly podcast dedicated to exploring the evolution of business schools and MBA programs.
In this first episode, hear from Melissa Pepper, president of Total Solutions in Davenport. She earned her MBA while continuing to work, run a women leadership organization and raise a family. The episode also will explore how MBA programs are evolving to keep up with the changing world of business.
