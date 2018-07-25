Next year, sports teams, tournament-watchers and families won't have to go far to find a place to stay after making use of Bettendorf's new sports complex.
Wednesday morning, Choice Hotels International and Frontier Hospitality Group broke ground on the Cambria Hotel Bettendorf, 5061 Competition Drive, next to the new TBK Bank Sports Complex. The 112-room hotel will be the first Cambria property to open in Iowa, according to a news release.
"The groundbreaking of the Cambria Hotel Bettendorf officially marks the brand's entrance into Iowa and its growing presence in key markets throughout the Midwest," Janis Cannon, with Choice Hotels, said in the news release. "The Quad-Cities represent an important gateway for the region and attract a growing number of visitors annually. The hotel offers leisure and business travelers all of the upscale amenities that allow them to treat themselves on the road."
The Bettendorf hotel will include a state-of-the-art fitness center, multi-function meeting space, contemporary onsite dining as well as freshly prepared grab-and-go gourmet salads and sandwiches.
For the Davenport-based Frontier, it marks the first hotel project with Choice International and the Cambria Hotel brand.
Along with a groundbreaking for a new Hilton-branded hotel at the former Lodge hotel site last week, Frontier is doubling its number of Quad-City properties, according to CEO Dan Huber.
The Cambria Hotel Bettendorf is expected to open next year.