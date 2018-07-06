If you frequent Iowa's rest areas, the Iowa Department of Transportation wants your input on an I-DOT draft plan outlining the future of these state facilities.
The public can comment as well as see the draft implementation plan and additional materials related to Iowa's rest areas at iowadot.gov/restareaplan.
Under the draft Iowa Rest Area Management Plan, I-DOT is proposing to close 11 of Iowa's 37 full-service interstate rest areas and all 16 of its parking-only facilities over the next 30 years.
Andrea Henry, I-DOT's strategic communications director, said the draft is the result of a study of the services, demands and needs of the state's rest areas. The study, which began back in 2013, now is in the third and final stage.
"We've already seen quite a bit of traffic to the website already and are getting comments," Henry said. "We'll look at them (the comments) against the draft plan."
The public input period will last until September 2019, which I-DOT described as an unusually long comment period.
A final rest area management plan is not expected to be released until 2020 at the earliest, she added.
In addition to the website, the public can request additional information about the plan by contacting the Iowa DOT’s Office of Location and Environment, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50010, phone 515-239-1225.