A new state transportation study is looking at ways to improve an eastern Iowa section of U.S. Highway 30, but advocates of the highway already believe the solution is a four-lane roadway.
The Iowa Department of Transportation, or IDOT, has launched a planning study of the 40-mile stretch of U.S. 30 between Lisbon and DeWitt. The corridor, a two-lane highway north of the Quad-Cities, passes through seven towns: Grand Mound, Calamus and Wheatland in Clinton County; and Lowden, Clarence, Stanwood and Mechanicsville in Cedar County.
Cathy Cutler, a transportation planner for IDOT, said the study is part of a larger study of the U.S. 30 corridor through Iowa.
An ongoing construction project will expand U.S. 30 to four lanes from Cedar Rapids to Lisbon. "This study picks up there," she said.
It is examining the current conditions and future traffic needs to identify options for improving travel.
The options, Cutler said, range from staying on the existing alignment but adding a passing lane; building new bypasses around one or more of the towns; building a Super 2 highway (two-lane rural highway) that could include some passing lanes, paved shoulders or turn lanes; as well as a four-lane bypass with two lanes in both directions.
That four-lane option, she said would be the most expensive.
"The U.S. Highway 30 Coalition has been promoting to make it four-lane across the state," she said.
The U.S. Highway Coalition of Iowa is made up of citizens, local and state officials, economic development representatives, freight shippers and transportation stakeholders. It is advocating for improvements including four laning all along U.S. 30 — the longest road in Iowa. It spans 12 counties and 39 cities.
Cutler said it has been 20 years since IDOT studied the eastern Iowa corridor.
The IDOT has met with the small towns and other stakeholders such as transportation leaders and county officials. But an online meeting is available for the public at iowadot.gov/pim.
But leaders in Clinton and Cedar counties already are pushing for four lanes to improve traffic flow and safety, ease congestion on Interstate 80 and perhaps most importantly, draw economic development to their communities.
"We're passionate about getting four lanes from DeWitt to Lisbon," said Dan Srp, chairman of the Clinton County Board of Supervisors.
But the road project "has been on and off the front burner so many times, it's almost a shame," he added.
While the highway does carry heavy traffic from the region's industries, he said having a two-lane highway has been detrimental to his region's economic development efforts.
"We were one of the finalists for the new Sterilite plant," he said, adding that Clinton lost out to Davenport because it can't compete with the proximity to the Interstate 80 corridor.
"We know that when we try to attract industry into our rail park (Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park), our feeling is we've missed out on opportunities because it's not located on a connected four-lane highway," Srp said.
Cedar County Supervisor Dawn Smith said the small, rural communities she represents face the same challenges.
She said with the trucks and farm equipment that use the two-lane U.S. 30, travel between Clinton and Cedar Rapids can vary by 45 minutes depending on the volume.
That unreliability combined with new driving time limitations for truck drivers often steers them down to I-80. "With shipping and transportation costs, they won't drive in a two-lane," Smith said.
"Our concern is what is the point if they don't make it a four-lane — trucks and companies will not want to relocate to Highway 30," Smith added. "It becomes a major artery if it develops into a four-lane."
Smith, a member of the U.S. 30 Coalition, said the road's widening between Cedar Rapids and Lisbon already is generating housing growth in the northwest corner of Cedar County. Lisbon sits just across the county line in Linn County.
Smith said improving the road also impacts the region's farming community. "Think of spring and fall with the farm trucks and equipment. Tons of traffic goes that way," Smith said.
Cutler indicated that the corridor has some "interesting features" such as the close proximity of United Pacific Railroad as well as the Wapsipincon River with a bridge crossing and wetlands.
Smith, who lives in Durant, described it as "a very difficult section" that she worries could impact plans for its expansion.
"We think this could be a relief route for I-80," Srp said. But he worries about the timing of the study among the state's talk of expanding I-80 to six lanes.
While expanding U.S. 30 would be costly, he said "It's just a fraction of what is being discussed to make 80 into a six-lane."
Erp and county leaders also see the road's expansion as the answer to helping drive population growth in Clinton County, which "four years running" has ranked at the bottom of the state's 99 counties.
"We can trace that back to the creation of I-80," he said of decades of slow growth. "We still have the goods and services to justify that same level of infrastructure."
A faster commute also could improve Clinton County's laborshed, which looks at the distance people are willing to commute.
"When we look at who works in Clinton and Clinton County we know we get very little traffic from the east," he said. The opposite also is true, in that, more people will travel out of Clinton County to work in the Quad-Cities or Dubuque because of the better connectivity.
Smith said the study is a step in the right direction, but noted federal funding can come and go depending on the Administration.
"In some ways a clock is ticking when you do a study," she said, adding if there is no activity in five years "you have to do (the study) all over."
IDOT's Cutler said there is no predetermined plan as part of the IDOT study. "We're seeking input now on what people see as problems, solutions," she said, adding the agency specifically wants to hear "from people that live and work along the corridor."
Srp said the coalition and counties are urging participation.
"I think we have just as good of claim (as others) to have our section completed," he said. "All the residents in the region will benefit if we can attract companies and grow."