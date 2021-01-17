Iowa food pantries weather COVID, face unprecedented storm coming this winter

But the move came at a price. There was no rent to pay in the mission house. They’re now burning through the $30,000 in seed money that might have gone toward eventually building a pantry facility. But with two shrinking churches, it isn’t clear that would have come to fruition, Kosowski said. She said it doesn’t seem unreasonable to spend the money in this way.

“In order to continue the mission, we had to social distance. And in order to social distance, we needed a new location,” she said.

Other food pantries in the Cedar Rapids area and elsewhere in Iowa saw their facilities damaged or destroyed by the derecho in August.

CHALLENGES: FOOD SHORTAGES

Some Iowa pantries reported struggling to find certain food and paper items as the supply chain was affected by increased demand and, at times, panic-buying by consumers.

Urick, the volunteer at the food pantry at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City, said her pantry buys most of its food from the Food Bank of Siouxland in Sioux City. The supply there has been inconsistent lately, she said.

Her food pantry gave out chickens instead of turkeys for Thanksgiving in 2020 because turkeys weren’t available. The food pantry has dealt with ongoing shortages, too.