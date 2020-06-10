Iowa Gov. Reynolds lifts coronavirus restrictions — businesses can operate at full capacity starting Friday

“These changes are a result of the positive forward momentum that we’re generating in Iowa, and we must keep it going,” Reynolds said. “We know that COVID-19 will remain in our communities for a while, but we also know what we can do to effectively mitigate and manage and contain it while we safely and responsibly move forward with life.”

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state epidemiologist and medical director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, praised Iowans for adjusting their daily lives to keep their families and communities safe during “an incredibly challenging time.”

She said Iowa has reached a point where it can begin to safely and responsibly “dial back on some of the mitigation strategies,” but Pedati advised that “each Iowan must decide what is best for them.”

DAILY REPORT

State health officials reported Wednesday that seven more Iowans had died from coronavirus-related illnesses in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 629.