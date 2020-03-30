Iowa: Have a Heart permanently shutters Davenport, Council Bluffs medical dispensaries

Even if MedPharm was successful in getting a dispensary, it isn’t a guarantee it would be in Davenport. The impact of Illinois entering the recreational marijuana market, and its impact on Iowa, remains to be seen.

The location would be part of any application, which may take more than a year to replace Davenport, or Council Bluffs.

“It’s unfortunate for patients this early in the program to have this happen. The fact that both Davenport and Council Bluffs were seeing several hundred patients each and those folks are going to be sort of out in the dark and forced to drive further away to get their medicine,” Nelson said.

“It certainly hurts those people and we’ll do everything we can to welcome them into our dispensaries.”

This is all happening as Iowa legislators continue to debate increasing the THC level of products in the state program. MedPharm has been vocal in that legislative debate that has occurred for two straight statehouse sessions now.

“This is probably another piece of evidence that we need some improvements to the program for this to survive,” Nelson said. The “long-term sustainability of this program is at risk without improvement … got to make some improvements if this thing is going to last long-term.”

