Iowa: Have a Heart permanently shutters Davenport, Council Bluffs medical dispensaries

The only medical cannabidiol dispensary for the Iowa Quad-Cities immediately and permanently shut its doors Monday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health disclosed the closure of Have a Heart Compassionate Care dispensaries in Davenport, 2222 E. 53rd St., and in Council Bluffs were shut down as of Monday. IDPH said in a news release that the state learned of the closures Monday.
The Davenport location opened in late 2018.
Iowa state officials are looking to assist patients and caregivers in Council Bluffs and Davenport after the closures and “will work to license two new dispensaries as soon as possible,” IDPH said in its news release.
Lucas Nelson, general manager of MedPharm Iowa, said MedPharm had attempted to buy or acquire the two Have a Heart Compassion Care dispensaries last year. That was ultimately shot down by the Iowa Department of Health in late November 2019.
But now that there are two open licenses, Nelson said MedPharm will “likely” end up applying for those two licenses.
With the program being relatively young in Iowa, two dispensaries closing is a “concern about the health of the program,” Nelson said.
“At the same time, we have seen some really incredible results for the majority of our patients … we know the good work it can do and the good work it can do for patients so I don’t know a scenario where we would not make an application on those.”
Even if MedPharm was successful in getting a dispensary, it isn’t a guarantee it would be in Davenport. The impact of Illinois entering the recreational marijuana market, and its impact on Iowa, remains to be seen.
The location would be part of any application, which may take more than a year to replace Davenport, or Council Bluffs.
“It’s unfortunate for patients this early in the program to have this happen. The fact that both Davenport and Council Bluffs were seeing several hundred patients each and those folks are going to be sort of out in the dark and forced to drive further away to get their medicine,” Nelson said.
“It certainly hurts those people and we’ll do everything we can to welcome them into our dispensaries.”
This is all happening as Iowa legislators continue to debate increasing the THC level of products in the state program. MedPharm has been vocal in that legislative debate that has occurred for two straight statehouse sessions now.
“This is probably another piece of evidence that we need some improvements to the program for this to survive,” Nelson said. The “long-term sustainability of this program is at risk without improvement … got to make some improvements if this thing is going to last long-term.”
