Iowa home sales increase in November

November saw a rise in activity with increases in Iowa home sales, new listings, pending sales and home prices according to the Housing Trends by the Iowa Association of REALTORS.

Home sales were up 4% over a year ago and up 25.6% from the pre-pandemic numbers of November 2019. 4,054 homes sold in November 2021.

The median sales price rose 7.1% from a year ago. The median price for November 2021 came in at $192,700 compared with $180,000 in November of last year.

Pending sales in November bumped up slightly from last year at 2.1% while 24% higher than 2019.

New listings on the market in November were up 7.3% over November 2020; 3,594 properties were put on the market in November.

Iowa homes sold much quicker in November compared with the same period the past two years. The average days on market was 34 days in November 2021 in comparison to 49 days in November 2020 and 58 days in 2019.

The year-to-date sales total through November is 44,944 properties, which equates to a 5.4% increase from this time period last year.

“It was great to see activity up in November. Year-to-date sales came in 5.4 higher than 2020 and with the increases across the board," IAR President Byron Menke said. "We expect a solid December to wrap up another strong year for our real estate market. With appealing mortgage rates, the buyer demand remained high this fall and early winter months."

