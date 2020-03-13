Iowa, Illinois residents warned of potential COVID-19 scams

Iowa, Illinois officials have warned of price gouging, and other business scams, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the attorney generals for Iowa and Illinois gave information, and cautions, for residents as some actors look to take advantage of the COVID-19 situation, whether it be price gouging or bogus treatments.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul urged state residents to avoid purchasing any products promoted as a cure online via social media or by email. There remains no vaccine to the new coronavirus, so any claims of having one is false.

“I encourage Illinois residents to delete any email offer, and do not pay for any alleged COVID-19 ‘cure’ or ‘treatment.’ People should instead follow the guidance of expert agencies such as the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the World Health Organization, and report COVID-19 scams to the Attorney General’s Office,” Raoul said in a news release.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller reminded state residents about the state definition of price gouging, which his office will monitor moving forward, according to a news release.