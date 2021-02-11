Iowa jobless claims up from a week ago

DES MOINES — The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa, filed between Jan. 31, and Feb. 6, was 6,173, an increase of 395 from last week’s adjusted numbers.

There were 5,594 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 579 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 48,701, an increase of 2,898 from the previous week.

IWD will implement the new PEUC benefit extensions program February 16, 2021. Claimants should begin receiving deposits within 5-7 business days. IWD will automatically enroll all Iowans who are eligible for the PEUC and PUA program extension. There is no need to call or reapply for the additional PEUC or PUA weeks and if any additional information is needed, IWD will contact claimants directly.

For the week ending Feb. 6, 2021, unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $16,596,402.72.

Claimants receiving unemployment are required to perform weekly work searches. Those who will be required to begin work searches will be notified by IWD. There are currently almost 68,000 job openings at https://www.iowaworks.gov.

Quad-City Times​

