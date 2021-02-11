 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa jobless claims up from a week ago
topical

Iowa jobless claims up from a week ago

{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa, filed between Jan. 31, and Feb. 6, was 6,173, an increase of 395 from last week’s adjusted numbers.

There were 5,594 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 579 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 48,701, an increase of 2,898 from the previous week.

IWD will implement the new PEUC benefit extensions program February 16, 2021. Claimants should begin receiving deposits within 5-7 business days. IWD will automatically enroll all Iowans who are eligible for the PEUC and PUA program extension. There is no need to call or reapply for the additional PEUC or PUA weeks and if any additional information is needed, IWD will contact claimants directly. 

For the week ending Feb. 6, 2021, unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $16,596,402.72.  

Claimants receiving unemployment are required to perform weekly work searches. Those who will be required to begin work searches will be notified by IWD. There are currently almost 68,000 job openings at https://www.iowaworks.gov.

Iowa Workforce Development logo

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Graphic Video Shows Mob Attacking Capitol on Jan. 6

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News