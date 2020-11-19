Iowa jobless claims up from last week

DES MOINES — The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov.14, was 6,312, an increase of 1,095 from last week’s adjusted numbers.

There were 5,784 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 528 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 35,242, an increase of 29 from the previous week.

November through February are traditionally the months Iowa Workforce Development sees the most unemployment claims, driven by increased claims in construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing due to seasonal layoffs.

For the week ending Nov. 14, nearly 44.1% of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related.

Due to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recent Proclamation of Disaster Emergency, IowaWORKS Centers will temporarily cease providing in-person services. Customers are encouraged to log onto IowaWORKS.gov or the mobile application to continue their work search activities. Further assistance can also be received by visiting the website or calling customer service.