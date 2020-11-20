Iowa jobless rate drops to 3.6 percent in October

DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped by more than a percentage point last month as the state continued its economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic caused Gov. Kim Reynolds to order non-essential businesses and services to shut down temporarily and many Iowans to work from home.

Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% in October, officials with Iowa Workforce Development said Friday.

That compared to the U.S. jobless rate of 6.9% last month.

“We have to balance fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with a targeted approach that protects lives while also keeping our economy open and our kids safely in the classroom,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“This good economic news is a reflection of Iowans’ resiliency, our ability to innovate and work together to protect each other.”

Iowa’s measure of idled workers stood at 4.7% in September after eight consecutive monthly drops in labor force participation. The state’s jobless rate was 2.8% one year ago.