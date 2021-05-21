Iowa jobless rate increased slight in April 2021

Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.8 percent from 3.7 percent in March. For more information please visit our Labor Market Information website located here: https://www.iowalmi.gov/labor-market-information-division
Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data
Change from
April
March
April
March
April
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Civilian labor force
1,640,600
1,638,000
1,712,600
2,600
-72,000
Unemployment
61,600
60,800
190,200
800
-128,600
Unemployment rate
3.8%
3.7%
11.1%
0.1
-7.3
Employment
1,578,900
1,577,100
1,522,400
1,800
56,500
U.S. unemployment rate
6.1%
6.0%
14.8%
0.1
-8.7
Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data
Total Nonfarm Employment
1,517,400
1,523,200
1,412,500
-5,800
104,900
Mining
2,300
2,300
2,200
0
100
Construction
76,400
79,500
74,600
-3,100
1,800
Manufacturing
219,400
219,800
212,900
-400
6,500
Trade, transportation and utilities
304,300
306,800
281,600
-2,500
22,700
Information
17,900
17,900
18,700
0
-800
Financial activities
110,300
110,700
108,300
-400
2,000
Professional and business services
134,500
136,000
129,600
-1,500
4,900
Education and health services
221,100
221,500
207,600
-400
13,500
Leisure and hospitality
123,000
121,900
78,300
1,100
44,700
Other services
56,400
55,300
48,500
1,100
7,900
Government
251,800
251,500
250,200
300
1,600
(above data subject to revision)
Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa
% Change from
April
March
April
March
April
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Initial claims
22,145
24,052
157,324
-7.9%
-85.9%
Continued claims
Benefit recipients
32,781
44,741
182,659
-26.7%
-82.1%
Weeks paid
97,820
167,349
652,623
-41.5%
-85.0%
Amount paid
$38,213,174
$67,792,633
$213,451,863
-43.6%
-82.1%
Quad-City Times