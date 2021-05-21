 Skip to main content
Iowa jobless rate increased slight in April 2021
Iowa jobless rate increased slight in April 2021

Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.8 percent from 3.7 percent in March. For more information please visit our Labor Market Information website located here: https://www.iowalmi.gov/labor-market-information-division

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data

      
    

Change from

 

April

March

April

March

April

 

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

      

Civilian labor force

1,640,600

1,638,000

1,712,600

2,600

-72,000

Unemployment

61,600

60,800

190,200

800

-128,600

Unemployment rate

3.8%

3.7%

11.1%

0.1

-7.3

Employment

1,578,900

1,577,100

1,522,400

1,800

56,500

      

U.S. unemployment rate

6.1%

6.0%

14.8%

0.1

-8.7

      

Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data

      

Total Nonfarm Employment

1,517,400

1,523,200

1,412,500

-5,800

104,900

Mining

2,300

2,300

2,200

0

100

Construction

76,400

79,500

74,600

-3,100

1,800

Manufacturing

219,400

219,800

212,900

-400

6,500

Trade, transportation and utilities

304,300

306,800

281,600

-2,500

22,700

Information

17,900

17,900

18,700

0

-800

Financial activities

110,300

110,700

108,300

-400

2,000

Professional and business services

134,500

136,000

129,600

-1,500

4,900

Education and health services

221,100

221,500

207,600

-400

13,500

Leisure and hospitality

123,000

121,900

78,300

1,100

44,700

Other services

56,400

55,300

48,500

1,100

7,900

Government

251,800

251,500

250,200

300

1,600

 (above data subject to revision)

     

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa

      
    

% Change from

 

April

March

April

March

April

 

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

      

Initial claims

22,145

24,052

157,324

-7.9%

-85.9%

Continued claims

     

     Benefit recipients

32,781

44,741

182,659

-26.7%

-82.1%

     Weeks paid

97,820

167,349

652,623

-41.5%

-85.0%

     Amount paid

$38,213,174

$67,792,633

$213,451,863

-43.6%

-82.1%

