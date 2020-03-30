Iowa: MedPharm permanently shutters Davenport medical dispensary

The only medical cannabidiol dispensary for the Iowa Quad-Cities immediately and permanently shut its doors Monday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health disclosed the closure of Have a Heart Compassionate Care dispensaries, both operated by MedPharm, in Davenport, 2222 E. 53rd St., and in Council Bluffs. The permanent closures happened Monday, the same day the state learned of the closures, IDPH said in a news release.

The Davenport location opened in late 2018.

Iowa state officials are looking to assist patients and caregivers in Council Bluffs and Davenport after the closures and “will work to license two new dispensaries as soon as possible,” IDPH said in its news release.

A message left at MedPharm's Iowa office in Des Moines was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

