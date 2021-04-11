 Skip to main content
Iowa offering help for small businesses
Iowa offering help for small businesses

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and the Iowa Economic Development Authority are working together to help small businesses.

Now, when a new business registers with the Secretary of State’s Office, it will be directed to resources available for Iowa entrepreneurs.

Those businesses will receive an email or flyer with its registration materials, directing them to IASourceLink.com, a free online resource from the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Business Growth and Innovation.

The site connects entrepreneurs and small businesses to more than 360 resource providers across Iowa.

Approximately 24,000 new business entities register with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office each year.

A sample of the email new businesses will receive can be seen at: https://s3.amazonaws.com/socialmedia.sos.iowa.gov/photos/SourceLinkMailing.png.

