A new doughnut shop plans to make some dough on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities this fall.
Hurts Donut Co., with locations in Coralville and West Des Moines, chose the Quad-Cities for its third Iowa location in January. On the company's Facebook page Monday, officials said the Q-C location, which has yet to be announced, will open this fall.
"We have had so many memorable experiences meeting all of our amazing customers across the state and we want to say thank you," officials posted on Facebook. "Thank you to those who have seen us grow and supported us to keep up with the donut demand of this truly incredible Iowa community."
The other two Iowa locations opened within the past three years. The doughnut chain has 16 stores across the country, including in Arizona, Missouri, Wisconsin and Arkansas, according to its website. Hurts Donut is known for unique treats, like Maple Bacon and Fruity Pebbles donuts.
Officials could not be reached immediately Wednesday. Updates will be posted on its Quad-Cities Facebook page.