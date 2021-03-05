Iowa sports betting hits daily record for February Online bets grow after state drops in-person registration

DES MOINES — “Have device, will gamble” has become the mantra of many Iowans now able to access sports betting websites from their smartphones, computers and other electronic gateways.

Since Iowa dropped a requirement that sports bettors first register in-person at a state-licensed casino, gamblers have jumped into the action at record clips, with January’s all-time wagering handle of $149.5 million.

While February saw a slight drop off at $143.6 million bet on professional and college sports events, the state set a per-day record given the month had only 28 days — with $125.2 million coming from online instead of in-house, according to monthly numbers from the state Racing & Gaming Commission.

Last month’s data included about $16.2 million wagered in the state on the Super Bowl, an Iowa record for a single sports event since wagering became legal here in August 2019.

“Iowa remains perhaps the most compelling case study yet on the effects of in-person registration requirements,” said Jessica Welman, an analyst for PlayIA.com, a website devoted to gambling options in Iowa.

“February is a short month with only one NFL game to bet on, the Super Bowl, so the relatively flat month-over-month results can be misleading on the surface,” Welman noted.