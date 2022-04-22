Iowa Treasurer: We have money for some Quad-City businesses

Iowa State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald says the state is holding unclaimed property for some Quad-Cities businesses.

Unclaimed property can be a "financial asset, such as checking and savings accounts, stocks, life insurance premiums, uncashed checks, security deposit refunds and the contents of safe deposit boxes, that has been separated from its owner," according to the Treasurer's office.

If the property isn't claimed from its original source after a time, it's turned over to the the State Treasurer's Office for safekeeping. The property can be claimed at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.

Businesses with unclaimed funds include:

Mane Focus Hair Salon Davenport $11,427.18

Scott Drug Dewitt $6,601.29

Fruit So Fast You'll Freak Inc Davenport $4,643

Springdale Cemetery Clinton $4,444.21

Arnolds Body Shop Davenport $4,272.86

New Image Landscaping Bettendorf $3,548

Bixbys Bagel Company Davenport $2,668.35

Buffalo Volunteer Ambulance Blue Grass $2,422

Abra Auto Body & Glass Clinton $2,374

Hawkeye Sports Davenport $2,326.59

Harris Pizza-Illinois Bettendorf $1,652.32

Autism Society of The Quad Cities Davenport $1,535.82

Cinco de Mayo Authentic Clinton $1,526.72

Eldridge Body Shop Eldridge $1,376.27

Rhythm City Casino Davenport $1,218.03

Quad Cities River Bandits Davenport $1,190

Hotel Davenport Davenport $1,137.50

Birthright of Davenport Davenport $1,011.23

Long Grove Volunteer Fire Dept Inc Long Grove $1,008.00

City Of Clinton Fire Dept Clinton $970.72

Lifes A Bean Bettendorf $963.62

QC Mart Hq Davenport $953.96

Creek Side Bar Davenport $883.87

John Lewis Coffee Shop Inc Davenport $787.99

Casi Blood Center Davenport $675

